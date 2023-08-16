Auto parts supplier Shinhwa will invest $114 million in building a third plant in Auburn after city leaders approved the move in Tuesday’s Auburn City Council meeting.

The expansion will bring a 170,000-square-foot facility and 50 additional jobs to the Shinhwa campus in the Auburn Technology Park West Annex. The average annual salary for employees at the new factory will be approximately $48,000.

“Shinhwa’s story here in Auburn is evidence of the work generations of leaders have done to make our community not only welcoming to but also fertile ground for businesses,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said.

The new plant will be stationed at 2535 West Tech Lane. It is expected to provide support for electric vehicle production. The move was announced weeks after the electric vehicle battery manufacturer INICS Battery Solution announced that it would bring a new $14 million plant and 30 jobs to Auburn.

Shinhwa’s new factory will provide parts for Hyundai, and Kia among other automakers. The company will expand die casting operations with the new facility. They will also add processes required to make control arm, knuckle, carrier and motor housing covers.

Shinhwa was established in South Korea in 1995. The first plant, which costs $42 million, opened in Auburn in 2020. In May 2022, the company announced plans to invest $78 million in an additional 400,000-square-foot facility. Combined, the three plants represent a $234 million dollar investment in the City of Auburn and the Greater Lee County area.

“Shinhwa’s constant growth in Auburn demonstrates Alabama — through high levels of innovation and technical prowess — is preparing for an evolving future,” Gov. Kay Ivey said about the company’s newest investment. “It’s a testament to the Auburn area’s workforce that this world-class company has once again decided to launch growth plans in Lee County.”