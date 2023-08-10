Are you looking to find a different job? Maybe you need a part-time gig during the school year. Look no further as there are plenty of job fairs popping up as the summer draws to a close.

With football season on the horizon and almost 30,000 college students staying in Auburn for a few months, the Loveliest Village on the Plains is about to be buzzing with activity and several companies are looking for some extra help heading into that critical time.

From Auburn University and City of Auburn sponsored events to a weekly series of fairs hosted by Walmart, there are several opportunities in a variety of areas coming to the Auburn-Opelika area. Here's list:

Neighborhood Job Fair

Tuesday, August 15, 1-5 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee County Road 166 in Opelika

The City of Auburn’s Workforce Development Division will be hosting a Neighborhood Job Fair with employers from the Auburn-Opelika area. The City of Auburn recommends attendees bring multiple copies of their resume and that they are prepared to interview during the fair. Along with potential employers, information on community resources will be available.

Walmart Distribution Center Pop-Up Job Fair

Friday, August 18, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Walmart Distribution Center on 2701 Andrews Road in Opelika. Free admission

The Walmart Distribution Center is hosting a weekly series of pop-up job fairs looking to fill almost 30 positions at the center. With base pay starting at $18 per hour, Walmart is looking for employees to Monday-Thursday at 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday-Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. shifts. Walmart requests that attendees fill out the virtual application and assessment for “Freight Handler” on the company’s careers website.

Auburn University Part-Time Job Fair

Tuesday, August 22, 2-5 p.m. at the Melton Student Center, 255 Heisman Drive in Auburn. Registration fee of $100

Auburn University is hosting its annual Part-Time Job Fair in order to connect incoming students with employment opportunities on and off-campus. Students can register through Handshake and will be charged a $125 registration fee since the late deadline of August 8 has passed. Auburn AV, Chick-fil-A, Guthrie's, Kroger and more will be present at the event. For more information, visit the fair post on Handshake.

Goodwill Career Center Multi-Employer and Resource Fair

Wednesday, August 23, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Goodwill Career Center on 3740 Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. Free Admission

Over 250 full-time and part-time job opportunities will be available at the Goodwill Career Center’s monthly hiring event. Resources like the East Alabama Medical Center and Opelika Housing Authority will be present alongside potential employers such Joann and AFNI. There is no registration requirement or cost of admission.