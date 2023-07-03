The Goodwill Career Center will host a hiring event on July 13 to build a connection between hopeful job candidates and employers.

The event, which starts at 10:30 a.m., will be held at the Goodwill Career Center at 3740 Pepperell Parkway. Participants will have a chance to meet 15 employers with over 100 job opportunities.

“Hiring events are a great opportunity to get in front of that employer, so that they can put a name with a face and you can have that conversation. It's a first impression kind of thing,” said Dee Skipton, who has been the manager at the Goodwill Career Center manager for nearly five years.

Auburn University will offer a variety of jobs, including temporary employment, facilities management, non-faculty employment and student employment. The Auburn Police Department has 12 officer position available.

Skipton has hosted several of these events over the past few years as the Alabama economy continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Skipton sees the event as an opportunity for job seekers to make key connections, which is part of the Goodwill mission.

“A lot of people don't know that when you come into our Goodwill store and you spend $1, 95 cents goes back into our Career Center," Skipton said. "Our Career Centers are being funded by our retail people, so we can do everything that we do at no cost.”

For more information and a list of employers, click here.