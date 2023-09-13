Wrapsody and Lily Jane Boutique won the Gold Award in two separate categories. The downtown gift shop won in the category for annual sales that range from $5 million to $20 million, while the clothing store won in the category for annual sales less than $1 million.

The Alabama Retail Association visited Auburn on Friday morning to present the awards to the owners in separate ceremonies held at each businesses. Both stores were also named Alabama retailers of the year in 2022.

The 2023 Alabama Retail of the Year winners were pulled from a pool of 86 nominees from Alabama. Winners can win one of three levels: Bronze, Silver or Gold. A total of 11 winners were chosen this year.

Wrapsody owner says Auburn holds a ‘very special place in my heart’

Wrapsody owner Christie Howell initially worked at the shop part-time while attending Auburn University. Her and her husband, Reel, bought the business from the previous owner in 2017. They went on to expand their operations. They now have three Wrapsody stores around the state with more coming soon.

“Obviously, we are part of almost four wonderful communities, but Auburn holds a very special place in my heart,” Howell said regarding her win. “Thank you for this huge honor. We are excited for the future, and we continue to serve the best communities in Alabama.”

Nancy Dennis, the director of public relations for Alabama Retail Association, said Wrapsody’s thoughtful expansion, marketing and community involvement stood out to this year’s judges.

Boutique owner calls win a dream come true

Sarah Jane Levine, the owner of Lily Jane Boutique, called her win a dream come true.

She opened Lily Jane Boutique in 2020 while still a student at Auburn University. She has since moved to the Midtown shopping area in Auburn. Her store sells clothing and gift items. She also won Retailer of the Year in 2022 and Emerging Honoree in 2023.

“I just cannot believe we won such a big award,” Levine said. “Going on three years in a row of winning something is just incredible. There’s really no words for it.”

Dennis said the judges were impressed with Levine’s entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen.

Rick Brown, the president of the Alabama Retail Association, said the nominees are judged by a panel of their peers. He said the winners would know every name that voted. Have to have a good sales base and a good business base to be named an Alabama Retailer of the Year.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders called it an honor for Auburn to have two business win Alabama Retailer of the Year in 2023.

“We’re blessed in Auburn to have a lot of great small businesses,” Anders said. “These two entrepreneurs and businesses do something that’s unique and different. That’s really their personality, and for that, we’re all very blessed in our community.”