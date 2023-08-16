Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced on Tuesday that the manufacturing company Car Tech will invest $26.9 million in expanding its Opelika facility.

The expansion will add 48,950 square feet to the facility, which is currently 388,000 square feet. It will also bring 38 new jobs to the area, Fuller said at Tuesday evening’s Opelika City Council meeting.

It’s unclear when Car Tech will launch the expansion project.

“We are so fortunate to have Car Tech here. Opelika is clearly focused on providing opportunities for our current businesses to grow and bring additional good paying jobs to our community,” the mayor said.

Car Tech is a Tier 1 supplier for the BMW Group with a facility in Opelika’s Fox Run Business Park. The manufacturer currently employs 132 people. The 38 new team member positions will fill warehousing, production and technical positions within the company, said Car Tech plant manager Shea Phillips.

“Car Tech is a great community partner. It is a great testament to our workforce and the business climate in Opelika that they continue to invest and grow here,” Opelika economic development director Lori Huguley said.

In 2016, Car Tech announced a separate partnership with the Opelika City Council in which they invested $44 million into building the facility. In December, Car Tech announced an $18.3 million expansion at its factory that created 15 new jobs at the time.