Fountainview Mansion will be hosting a “Sip, See & Shop” event on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of vendors from across the Auburn-Opelika area that visitors can stop by while they drink champagne and see the property. The property is at 2700 Mimms Trail in Auburn.

Vendors already signed up for the event include Auburn Candle Store, Honeysuckle Cakes & Pastries, Hollyhock Gallery and Nancy Dunson Designs. In the announcement posted on Facebook by venue director Carley English, they will not be adding vendors that offer similar products to those already participating in the event.

Planning for the weekend event started a little over three weeks ago, directed by English as she looked for ways to bring the public’s attention to Fountainview and all that it offers.

“I feel like Fountainview over the last couple of years hasn’t been seen or showcased as much as it was in the past,” English said. “I wanted to get us back into the overall public eye, and not just so that potentials brides see it but also so that friends and family of possibly potential brides would have an opportunity to come out and see the property and realize that we’re there.”

English was involved with the venue from 2015 to 2018 before returning to the property in July of 2022. English said that 14 vendors have already been added to the event, and she is looking to reach about 35.

The mansion is a dream of Dr. John Mitchell, a cardiologist that came to the Auburn-Opelika area in 1985 to help start the “heart program.” Mitchell purchased 200 acres of land over 20 years ago and financed the building of the mansion while working with Gaines Blackwell, a former Auburn University professor in architecture. Blackwell specialized in home design and worked with Mitchell to make his dream a reality.

The property served as the primary home and has since blossomed into the wedding venue that many families know today.

The event coincides with Parents Weekend on the Plains as Auburn takes on Samford in week three of the 2023 college football season. This was an intentional choice by English to maximize the reach of the venue in finding new clients and the vendors in gaining customers.

“I really just want people to come out and have a good time, be able to see it and for the shops to be successful and getting their brands out to maybe new potential clients,” English said. “I’m excited to meet a lot of new people and see a lot of people that I know around the area.”