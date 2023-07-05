Jack Brown’s Burger and Beers Joint will open its downtown Auburn location on July 24.

Construction has been ongoing since fall when the regional bar chain announced in October that it would take over a prime location at 160 North College St. The Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant could be found at that location before it closed in September 2022 amid a rash of other downtown business closings.

“It's a neighborhood bar that has a tendency to feel a little bit like a dive bar, but we want the service to exceed what you would expect to get from a dive bar,” said Chris Clevenger, Jack Brown’s general manager. “You can grab a beer from the fridge and sit down and relax. But when you order the food here, we want to make sure that it exceeds your expectations.”

Now they are set to open with 15 different hamburger options and over 120 different beers.

The new location is the one of two new Jack Brown's coming to Alabama, including one in Tuscaloosa later this fall. There are also locations in Birmingham and Huntsville. Clevenger said that each restaurant is similar, but each also has a different feel. He said the plan was for Jack Brown’s to be a part of the community here.

Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beers Joint takes its product seriously. The hamburgers are made from 100% Wagyu beef shipped in from a farm in Idaho. Clevenger said all ingredients are top quality and everything is made from scratch.

“We execute what we do really well to a high degree, even though it's a pretty simple and straightforward menu,” Clevenger said. “We try to really complement that Wagyu beef. It's so phenomenal. We don't ever want to completely overpower it, but we do want to make sure that the flavors that we're using blend together and complement extremely well.”

They have 15 different varieties of hamburgers with specials that change each day of the week. That includes the Kung Fu Action Grip with sweet heat Asian slaw, smoked pork belly and chili garlic mayo. You can also try the Molly Dooker, which is topped with firecracker onions, Applewood Smoked Bacon and a slab of blue cheese. Visit the menu on their website for more information on burgers.

They also feature around 120 different beers including 37 seasonal varieties. Clevenger said the beers offered at the Auburn location differ from other locations. It’s part of what makes each Jack Brown’s unique. He added that they try to focus in on craft beers that aren’t carried everywhere else. Local breweries from Opelika, LaGrange, Montgomery and elsewhere will be available.

Drinkers are also given a notch card. When someone drinks 100 different beers they join the nothch club as a “notcher.” Once you become a notcher you can take local beer-tasting trips and can compete in the Notcher Olympics.When someone drinks 1,000 beers, they become what Clevenger called “a saint.”

A saint gets their own day at the bar. They get to choose what beer is on tap, and they also get to help design a specialty burger.

“That day is all about them,” Clevenger said. “And so it's a cool way for them to have an opportunity to kind of adopt what's going on here.”

Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer opened in 2009 in Harrisburg, Virginia. The chain has since expanded to 22 locations across six states. The business was founded by Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin in Harrisburg over a shared love of beer. Clevenger said the two wanted to start something that has the feel of a neighborhood basement bar.

“At Jack Brown's, we just want to have a really good time. We want to treat folks right. We want to make people feel welcome,” Clevenger said. “One of our core basic principles is fly your flag. We want everybody from whatever background and walk of life to feel welcome here. And so that’s the type of environment that we will try to cultivate.”