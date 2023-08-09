Job seekers and employers looking for new employees will have a chance to connect Thursday at Lee County's job fair.

The Department of Human Resource's job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lee County Meeting Center at 205 South 10th St. It will offer networking opportunities, resources for job seekers and onsite interviews.

The event will welcome about 45 vendors ranging from Krispy Kreme and T-Mobile to Catholic Social Services and the East Alabama Mental Health Center. There will also entities to help with housing issues, child care assistance, veteran affairs and more.

The fair has a registration QR code on its digital and paper flyers, but walk-ins are welcome to attend the event. It has been organized by Antony Yancy, the Alabama Resources for Enrichment, Self-Sufficiency, and Employability Training (A-RESET) case manager at the Lee County DHR.

When Yancy took the job in April, he was immediately tasked with hosting a job fair for the DHR. Yancy had previously worked in food assistance and had never hosted a job fair by himself, but he welcomed the challenge and the support from his partnering agencies in the surrounding counties.

“My partners have been very helpful in carrying some of the water for me," Yancy said. "They helped me with the flyers. They’re getting the information out.”

His office has community partners because Yancy is the A-RESET case manager for Lee County, Russell County and Chambers County. His contracted community partners are Childcare Resource Center in Opelika, Circle of Care in the Valley and Chambers County area, Southern Union State Community College and Chosen Family Connections in Russell County.

The partners have helped Yancy spread the word about the job fair, contact vendors and highlight small businesses owners at the event. Yancy has invited four owners, including owner of Grandma Val’s Lemonade Valarie Canady, to be part of the Entrepreneur Spotlight.

“So they're going to be there showing how they basically got their business off the ground,” Yancy said. “I want them to be able to see you can do it for yourself, here are some people who can tell you how they got it out of the mud.”

Yancy, in conjunction with his four partner agencies, works with almost 200 clients at any one time, and once someone leaves the program there is always another person to take that spot. According to a Lee County DHR press release, there are 17,000 individuals receiving food assistance from SNAP in Lee County alone. Most are employed, but they’re looking for better jobs to become more self-sufficient.

That is where Yancy says he does not mind the work load, because he can see his work finally pay off.

“A lot of them come from situations where not only would they feel like they couldn't do it, but this person before them didn't do it. And this person before him didn't do it,” Yancy said. “It's rewarding to see them when the light comes on. And they start to believe in themselves, that they can do this.”