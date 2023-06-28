After over a year of undergoing construction, Target announced that its new downtown Auburn store will open on July 16.

There's a sign announcing the opening date hanging from the doorway of the business at 129 North College St. Clothing and accessories has been placed racks near the front door and merchandise on other shelves throughout the new store between Five Guys restaurant and the Wright Street Parking Deck.

“We’re very excited about it. They’ve done these in a number of urban areas or in other college towns,” said Kevin Howard, commercial development director for the City of Auburn.

The 19,000-square-foot store occupies the bottom floor of the four-story Godbold building. Like many mixed-use buildings in downtown Auburn, the top three floors of the building will feature living spaces. There will be 32 apartments as well as a parking lot behind the building with room for 42 spaces.

Howard said the small-store format is a concept Target has had success with in other college markets including Athens, Georgia. He said the Athens store is about the same size as the new downtown Auburn.

Target is just one of a handful of business opening soon in downtown Auburn. Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint is also expected to open in July in the former Cheeburger Cheeburger at 160 North College St. There is also a Bagel Boy planned to open in the former Pita Pit at 157 N College St. in the near future.