A new women’s boutique will open in downtown Auburn on Friday, one day before Auburn University’s first football game of the season.

The Mix can be found at 152 North College St. Located between the Halftime Sports Bar and Esposito’s Italian Bistro, the boutique prides itself on offering “a mix of styles, sizes and prices as well as a personalized shopping experience for women of all ages.”

Caroline Ward opened the first boutique in 2019 in her hometown of Mobile in 2019. Ward said her boutique will give Auburn residents the chance to buy New York and L.A. style clothing without having to travel to those cities.

“Ward is eager to open a second location in Auburn and expand on her experience from the New York fashion industry and her fast-growing store in Mobile,” The Mix said in a news release.

The Auburn store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

In 2021, Southern Living Magazine named The Mix one of “The South’s Best Boutiques.” Lagniappe Magazine readers voted it “Best Women’s Store in Mobile and Baldwin Counties” after residents voted in favor of it.

“Auburn has a thriving community. We are thrilled to provide local women with an expanded selection of contemporary clothing and accessories, along with personalized styling services to enhance their individuality and express their unique fashion sensibilities,” Ward said.