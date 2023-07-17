Three local businesses will compete for $75,000 in a statewide funding competition that’s coming to Auburn in August.

The Alabama Launchpad competition will provide funding for companies in their concept stage or in their early seed stage to help owners get ideas off the ground. Alabama Launchpad will hold its public final on the Auburn University campus at the Park.

Alabama Launchpad is a $1 billion fund investor that’s funded 110 startups, invested $5.9 million into the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama.

“We’re thrilled to provide Alabama Launchpad’s Cycle 2 2023 finalists with robust mentorship from an expert lineup of business leaders and experts,” said Miller Girvin, executive vice president of Innovation & Talent at EDPA. “Launchpad is building a sustainable pipeline of innovation and job creation in Alabama, which can transform the economic landscape of the state.”

Eleven businesses startups are competing in the final on Aug 17. Three of those businesses— NanoPrintek, Inc., VivoSphere, LLC and Autonoma, Inc— are based right here on the plains.

NanoPrintek and VivoSphere are both competing in the concept stage category for a $25,000 prize. Both companies are part of Auburn University’s New Venture Accelerator program.

Autonoma is competing in the early seed stage category for $50,000.

NanoPrintek has created the world’s first dry nano printer. According to their website, the company’s dry printing technology allows people “to design and print various pure materials and hybrid structures without a need for inks.”

VivoSphere creates 3D cell culture models to help with in vitro drug testing. According to their website they seek to “Generate more human-like responses with more human-like tissues.”

Autonoma, Inc. creates autonomous vehicle simulation and validation tools. The company uses simulators to allow real world vehicles to see in a virtual environment.

Since Alabama Launchpad began in 2006, it has funded 114 startup companies. They have also invested over $6.1 million in funding. Winning business have created over 1,300 jobs across the state.

This will be the fifth time Alabama Launchpad has come to the plains. Auburn also hosted the program every year from 2016 to 2019.

For tickets to the Aug. 17 event, visit the Eventbrite page for the Alabama Launchpad Cycle 2 2023 Finale.