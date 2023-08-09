The Walmart Distribution Center on Andrews Road will be hosting a series of pop-up job fairs throughout the month of August.

The fairs will be twice a day and twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Ahead of the fall season, the center is looking for dry and perishable grocery order fillers, with the orders being sent to stores across the southeast.

The fairs are offering two shift options, Monday-Thursday at 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday-Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Applicants interested in the 4 a.m. shift should attend the job fair at 10 a.m. while those interested in the 3:30 p.m. shift should attend the 5 p.m. fair.

For those interested in the job fair, Walmart requests that they complete the application and assessment for “Freight Handler” on the company’s careers website. To find the correct application portal, applicants should select “Drivers and Distribution Centers” and then Opelika, AL.

“People that we’re hiring, they’re going to be walking on average about 30,000 steps a day, and moving items that weigh as much as 50 plus pounds repeatedly all day,” HR Manager Maryrose Guida DeGroot said. “We’re looking to hire 30, maybe a little more.”

The distribution center is looking to fill positions in two departments, the ambient department which is food that is stored at room temperature and the perishable department, which is all groceries that have to be stored in a variety of cooler temperatures.

The base pay for the positions, which DeGroot referred to as “the floor,” is $18 per hour. That can increase change depending on shift times, as well as department, but the standard is $18/hour.

At the event, in which applicants are encouraged to wear tennis shoes and a jacket, there will be a short intro interview where applicants can state their preferred shift times and department. Following that, there will be a 30-minute tour of the facility and departments from the operations manager and closing the day with an interview with their preferred department manager.

DeGroot said that offers should come in the next couple of days following the fair. DeGroot also said the previous events have been very successful, with some surpassing 100 applicants.

“I think what a lot of people don’t always know is that Walmart is really a career. You know, we employ over 2 million people throughout the country,” DeGroot said. “Walmart loves to promote from within. 70% of our management staff started out on the floor as an hourly associate.”

The next pop-up job fair will be at the Walmart Distribution Center on Friday.