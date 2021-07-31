Businesses look with hope to football season

The streets and sidewalks of downtown Auburn were busy with pedestrian traffic Friday night along College Street and Magnolia Avenue as about a thousand people turned out to enjoy the cocktails and hors d’oeuvres local businesses had on offer for the 5th Annual Cheers on the Corner event.
Jessica Kohn, Downtown Coordinator for the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association, said the event is a way to keep downtown businesses busy and alive with foot traffic during the summer before what’s traditionally the busiest time of year, football season, comes around the corner.
The economic impact of a football season with a full-capacity stadium and a return to normal for Auburn businesses is vital, especially after the local economy felt the effects of its absence last year due to the pandemic.
“I think we all figured out last year how much football season and tailgating matters to downtown Auburn and these businesses,” Kohn said. “It would be detrimental not to have a normal football season again.”
Lee County Commissioner Sarah Brown, who previously owned downtown business Wrapsody and now works as an interior designer for Auburn real estate company Three Sixty, said she thinks local businesses not only expect the fall to bring a normal football season, but stressed that the businesses need it in order to pay their workers and stay open after the effects of last year’s changes.
“Sure, there might be precautions that we need to take, but I think businesses need to be open and have the opportunity to take advantage of the excitement of the university being back open,” Brown said. “They have to make their rent, they’ve got to pay their payroll. They’ve got employees that, a majority of them, are college students, so it’s going to work—I just feel like we might have a few challenges along the way.”
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to spike across the state as well as the local community, Kohn said she continues to hope that Auburn residents stay safe and shop local.
“Given what we’ve heard right now with where we stand with COVID and the percentage of those who have been vaccinated, there’s always concerns that we might not return to normal as much as we’d hoped,” Kohn said. “But as local businesses go, we just hope that people will use their right judgement and still try to support [local businesses] the best they can.”
On Friday night, while walking along a packed sidewalk towards Toomer’s Corner, Auburn resident Anne Ellison, cocktail in hand, laughed and mingled with friends and family.
“It’s so fun,” Ellison said. “We just keep running into people, it’s an exciting atmosphere, and I love when downtown Auburn has these events. Downtown Auburn is so lively right now, and it’s just exciting to see.”
Brown said events like Cheers on the Corner not only bring the community together but are able to introduce residents to local businesses in a way they wouldn’t get by just driving around.
“I think all of the downtown merchants know how important bringing everybody in a central location together is,” she said. “It’s exciting to see all the restaurants and businesses come together like one big family.”
At least on Friday along College and Magnolia, things felt like normal. “It’s just so great to see people out and about enjoying the community,” Kohn said. “After 2020, it feels good to be back out and have everybody be able to enjoy one another in supporting these local merchants.”