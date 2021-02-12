Businesswoman parlays medical experience into Auburn facial spa offering big-city treatments

In more than eight years as a Montgomery Emergency Room and Medical Intensive Care Unit nurse, Sarah Wilson saw it all — namely wounds, skin diseases and all stages of epidermal healing. Her medical background combined with esthetician experience, she says, is helping to fill a gap in Auburn.

“I wanted to provide a service that was very unique for this area,” she said. “I stumbled upon a customizable brand that no one else offers in Auburn (or) Birmingham, and knew I wanted to do this.”

After deep-diving in research, Wilson opened DermaLab this past September in the Bodegas at Midtown Auburn, a small hut-style configuration of small businesses off Opelika Road.

DermaLab specializes in in-house facial treatments and consultations and offers skincare lines found in big-city spas.

Biologique Recherche, the French imported personalized skincare free of fragrance, paraben, and silicone, has been passed on to estheticians globally since its creation in the late 1970s. The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Point Clear and DermaLab are the two lone carriers of the brand in Alabama.

It’s kind of this underground skincare secret,” Wilson said of the treatment. “It’s beloved and hard to get a hold of — you have to get a consultation.”