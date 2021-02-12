Businesswoman parlays medical experience into Auburn facial spa offering big-city treatments

In more than eight years as a Montgomery Emergency Room and Medical Intensive Care Unit nurse, Sarah Wilson saw it all — namely wounds, skin diseases and all stages of epidermal healing. Her medical background combined with esthetician experience, she says, is helping to fill a gap in Auburn.
“I wanted to provide a service that was very unique for this area,” she said. “I stumbled upon a customizable brand that no one else offers in Auburn (or) Birmingham, and knew I wanted to do this.”
After deep-diving in research, Wilson opened DermaLab this past September in the Bodegas at Midtown Auburn, a small hut-style configuration of small businesses off Opelika Road.
DermaLab specializes in in-house facial treatments and consultations and offers skincare lines found in big-city spas.
Biologique Recherche, the French imported personalized skincare free of fragrance, paraben, and silicone, has been passed on to estheticians globally since its creation in the late 1970s. The Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Point Clear and DermaLab are the two lone carriers of the brand in Alabama.
It’s kind of this underground skincare secret,” Wilson said of the treatment. “It’s beloved and hard to get a hold of — you have to get a consultation.”
The three-step methodology of Biologique Recherche stays consistent no matter where you go: customers will find assessment, initialization and treatment at Wilson’s on 1188 Opelika Road just as they would in Delamar Greenwich Harbour Spa in New York City or The Skin Bar in Tulsa, Okla.
“It’s mostly for people not happy with their skincare routine,” Wilson said of the consultations. “It’s not limited to what I sell — I can tell you to purchase a Retinol or go to a dermatologist, things like that.”
Agent Nateur, an organic, non-GMO, cruelty free and wild-crafted skincare line is housed in DermaLab, too. The “Holi Oil” designed to alleviate wrinkled, dark spots, breakouts, scars and enlarged pores is a DermaLab favorite, according to its website.
DermaGLOW, the most popular service, is a 75-minute double cleanse, dermaplaning facial complete with Cire Trudon candles filling the 8-by-10 space.
Dermaplaning is an exfoliation treatment promoting deeper product penetration, boosting the effects of skin care products while making the skin look and feel smoother, Wilson says.
Other services include an extended 90-minute dermaBOOSt facial that adds one skincare booster appropriate for the client’s skin type; a 90-minute acne facial including a facial steaming, extractions and a cryosphere massage; lip and eyebrow waxing using flexible polymers and natural ingredients; and microblading, the shaping and shading procedure of eyebrows.
Noting the dollhouse-style set up, Wilson says she loved the Bodegas at Midtown Auburn before setting foot in her door.
“We decided we’re in the middle of a pandemic and wanted a space with very minimal start-up costs,” Wilson said. “I loved the Bodegas before we got this space when they started building them.”
DermaLab operates by appointment only. To book a consultation or facial, visit the DermaLab website at dermalabauburn.com.
To check out upcoming giveaways, and more information, follow DermaLab on social media: DermaLab Auburn on Facebook and @dermalabauburn on Instagram.