But where's the Easter Bunny? Here's a guide to local egg hunts ahead of Easter Sunday

The cities of Auburn and Opelika will host several traditional and nontraditional Easter events beginning Thursday ahead of Easter on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know so you don't miss out on the celebrations:

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Happens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Moore Stadium in Opelika. Third through fifth graders collect eggs in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a basket. The Easter Bunny and the Easter Chicken will not be in attendance.

Children will be spaced throughout the four points of each age group’s hunt on the football field. Guardians will watch from the stands and must wear a mask. The event is free to the public.

Underwater Egg Hunt

Happens Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Opelika SportsPlex.

Children ages 6-10 collect weighted eggs from the bottom of the pool and then exchange their eggs for Easter treats. The event is free for all Sportsplex members. Fee is $4 per non-member.

Opelika Parks & Recreation Easter on the Square