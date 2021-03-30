But where's the Easter Bunny? Here's a guide to local egg hunts ahead of Easter Sunday

The cities of Auburn and Opelika will host several traditional and nontraditional Easter events beginning Thursday ahead of Easter on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know so you don't miss out on the celebrations:
Flashlight Egg Hunt
Happens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Moore Stadium in Opelika. Third through fifth graders collect eggs in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a basket. The Easter Bunny and the Easter Chicken will not be in attendance.
Children will be spaced throughout the four points of each age group’s hunt on the football field. Guardians will watch from the stands and must wear a mask. The event is free to the public.
Underwater Egg Hunt
Happens Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Opelika SportsPlex.
Children ages 6-10 collect weighted eggs from the bottom of the pool and then exchange their eggs for Easter treats. The event is free for all Sportsplex members. Fee is $4 per non-member.
Opelika Parks & Recreation Easter on the Square
Happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Courthouse Square, Opelika. Toddler egg hunt is at 10 a.m., 4-year-old and kindergartener egg hunt is at 10:30 a.m., and first and second grade egg hunt is at 11 a.m.
Egg hunts will be the only event at the 2021 Easter on the Square event due to COVID-19. The Easter Bunny will not be in attendance, and no arts and crafts or food will be provided. Masks will be required by all adults and children ages 7 and older.
City of Auburn 41st Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Happens Saturday at Kiesel Park in Auburn. Ages 4 and under hunt at 10:30 a.m., ages 5-7 at 10:45 a.m., and ages 8-10 at 11 a.m. Participants must pre-register and only the 8-10 age group has spaces available.
Sponsored by the City of Auburn Parks and Recreation staff and featuring more than 35,000 eggs over a 4-acre area. Age groups are four and under, 5-7 and 8-10. Prizes include coupons to restaurants and entertainment venues. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos, and guests are asked to remain socially distanced while waiting. Anyone over the age of 6 is required to wear a mask.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.