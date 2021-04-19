Butcher Paper BBQ did more than survive the pandemic; it just opened Rob's Ribs in the old Mike and Ed's building

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A handcrafted, torched, oiled and lacquered bar complete with a 10-tap beer tower anchors the inside of the restaurant. The bar, built by Coxwell, will feature regional beer and Opelika’s John Emerald Distilling Company.

“I know he’s not going to say it, but Mark sells himself short as a glorified handyman,” Goodwin said. “He’s an artist. When I first saw the bar, I thought it was done. It was just plain lumber and then you turn around and it looks this beautiful. To have the confidence to give it a try, and the success that you see – the artistic value he brings and the creativity is invaluable.”

The team at Rob’s Ribs worked hard to preserve pieces of Mike and Ed’s in Rob’s Ribs, they say. The original, unrecoverable red ‘Mike & Ed’s Barbecue’ sign finds a new home as ‘Beer & Cue’ near an ADA-compliant entrance to the joint.

“A lot of the stuff was already here,” Coxwell said. “The Coke signs, half of the Coke bottles, J.P. was kind enough to let us hang the original clock hands of the Samford Hall Tower — we want to make sure we honor the history of those who came before us.”