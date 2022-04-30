By day, he's an Auburn researcher and librarian, but on Tuesday nights he's Dr. Hepcat

In July 1992, he headed south with his wife, Karen, to take a job at Auburn University. Naturally, Dodge asked if he could host a show on WEGL, but university policy at the time required radio hosts to be students.

Disappointed, Dodge thought his "days on the radio were over." Then Peter Branum, the host of "Golden Oldies" and a doctoral student, invited him on the show as a guest.

Later, Branum informed Dodge that he was leaving Golden Oldies to host a folk music show, and that the policy had changed about student-only hosts. Would he like to be the new host of Golden Oldies?

That was 1998. "It was my time," Dodge said. "I had been gone from the radio for so long, and I even questioned if I still had 'it' when it came to playing records. But I was back and better than ever."