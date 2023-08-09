Auburn University will close Cambridge Hall for the entire 2023-24 academic year after heavy rain led to “moisture concerns” at the off-campus student dormitory.

Crews were repairing water intrusion issues from severe summer rainstorms when they discovered “additional moisture concerns further exacerbated by significant rainfall and extreme heat and humidity throughout July and early August,” said S. Bryan Rush, the associate vice president of Student Affairs at AU. Auburn Housing sent out an email to students on Tuesday notifying them about the issue days after students started arriving to campus to move-in.

“Following careful considerations with multiple campus safety units and external experts and with abundant caution, we have made the difficult decision to close Cambridge Hall for the 2023-24 academic year,” Rush said.

The closing was announced just days after Cambridge residents began arriving at Auburn for move-in. It’s about a week before classes begin on Aug. 16. The residence hall was expected to house 305 students this year.

Cambridge residents were redirected to hotels while Auburn continued to address the water intrusion issues and moisture concerns. The university supplied the hotel accommodations free of charge to the parents and students while they continued to assess the problem.

After the closing was announced, Auburn said it will continue to provide the hotels through the end of August.

“Auburn is doing everything possible to alleviate the inconvenience and stress caused by this situation. Students will continue to have university-provided hotel accommodations through Aug. 30 and a student transition emergency allowance is being provided to assist with the costs associated with securing off-campus housing. The university is working with local property managers to identify,” Auburn University said in a statement sent to O-A News.

That emergency allowance will be a $5,000 emergency transition payment that will be processed through the students’ eBill, along with a full reimbursement of students’ fall 2023 rental payment. Students will also receive an upgraded meal plan of 10 meal swipes per week and an extra $500 in their declining balance.

AU has offered university-provided storage to the displaced students, which will be available through Sept. 8. The storage comes with an option for scheduled delivery to students’ new residences.

The college will continue to work with apartment complexes and properties across the area to identify vacancies. There is currently a rolling list of apartments with confirmed vacancies being provided to students and parents. University Housing will also be hosting a virtual property fair for students in search of housing.