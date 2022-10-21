Candlelight vigil for Aniah Blanchard set for Sunday on Samford Lawn on anniversary of her death

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at Auburn University to honor the life of Aniah Blanchard. Police investigators say the 19-year-old Southern Union State Community College student was abducted from a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn and murdered on that day three years ago.

Since then, Blanchard’s stepparents, UFC fighter, Walt Hill and his wife, Angela, have sought to keep her memory alive.

They will hold the candlelight vigil on Samford Lawn at Auburn University at 6:22 p.m. Sunday. Though the family lives in Homewood, this is the second year the Hills have held a vigil for Blanchard in Auburn. Last year, the couple held both a vigil and self-defense classes.

“Sunday, Oct. 23, will be three years since Aniah’s kidnapping and murder,” Angela Hill said in a recent Facebook live stream announcing Sunday’s event. “So, every year since this happened, we’ve had, on that day, we try to have something to honor her, remember her.”

In addition to the Auburn vigil on Sunday, the family will also host a “Forever Aniah Day” at 2 p.m. in Homewood, which is also Blanchard’s hometown. Self-defense classes will be held at the Homewood rec center and followed by a celebration at Central Park with food, a concert, and a silent auction.

“This is really all about celebrating Aniah and her life and remembering her, and never forgetting her,” Hill said.

After Blanchard’s death, the Hills created a nonprofit called Aniah’s Heart. Through Aniah’s Heart they provide safety education and self-defense training. They also provide support for families during search and recovery for missing persons.

Police investigators arrested Ibraheem Yazeed later in 2019 and charged him with two counts of capital murder in connection with the kidnapping and death of Blanchard.

For more on Aniah's Heart, visit aniahsheart22.com.