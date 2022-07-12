Case in fatal crash involving construction workers in Opelika headed to grand jury

The Opelika Police Department confirmed the vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon involved two construction workers and that the case will eventually go before a grand jury.

At approximately 3:37 p.m. on Monday, Opelika Police and Fire first responders arrived on the scene on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive in Opelika and located two individuals who “appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” the police report said.

Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the OPD, said the two construction workers were working on a project to pave the roadway.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A 45-year-old male was transported by helicopter and a 63-year-old male was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Ga., for treatment of what police initially believed were non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 6:22 p.m. on Monday, the OPD released an update stating “Opelika Traffic Homicide Detectives were notified that the 63-year-old victim took a turn for the worse and has died.”

Tuesday afternoon Duke said the 45-year-old is in stable condition.

The OPD Traffic Homicide Investigators, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Alabama Department of Transportation are continuing to investigate this case, and Duke said the case will eventually be presented to a grand jury.

The OPD asks citizens to be mindful of areas where there is construction and to slow down when driving through construction zones.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the OPD at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.