Ceremonies set to name two Auburn dormitories after prominent Black alumnae

Trustees and senior university officials will host a ceremony Friday, April 16, at 2 p.m. to formally dedicate Holloway Hall, the former Tiger Hall dormitory in the Village. The new namesake, Bessie Mae Holloway, served as the first Black member of the Auburn University Board of Trustees from 1985-2000.

The trustees voted in February to rename that dorm and one other. The vote came from recommendations made by the task force appointed by the board to address culture and diversity issues on campus.

Eagle Hall, also in the Village, will be rededicated as Matthews Hall in a separate ceremony on Wednesday, April 21. Josetta Brittain Matthews was the first Black student to earn a degree from Auburn and was also the university’s first Black faculty member.

