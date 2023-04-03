Some people tell stories about their children. Others use their children to tell stories. Children’s author and Chambers County native, Kimberly Carter, falls firmly into the latter category.

Carter, 33, is set to release her newest children’s book, Take a Walk in My Shoes, on April 4. The story follows a fictionalized version of her four-year-old daughter, Catherine, as she learns to be kind to others.

“I came up with the idea about kindness because, unfortunately, we live in a world that’s not super kind sometimes,” Carter said. “It’s just trying to instill those values in kids at an early age and make it fun and on their level.”

According to Carter, the age range for Take a Walk in My Shoes is age 2-7. This story is short, has words that are easy to read, and a repeated message of “Be Kind” on each page.

Carter said many of the scenes in the book, such as when a woman who speaks little English needs help at a check out register, are based off real events in her and Catherine’s life.

Throughout the book, kids learn through the protagonist about the values of being kind to those who often aren’t like themselves. Catherine has encounters with kids and adults alike with different needs.

“I started thinking about Catherine in her day-to-day life… her kind of having these experiences with various people and how she can choose kindness over just either turning a blind eye or going in a negative direction,” Carter said. “How can you really step up and not belittle the person but help them in a way that they see the kindness in you and the good?”

Take a Walk in My Shoes is the second children’s book Carter has written. Her first, Searching for Santa in Chambers County, was written in 2018.

Searching for Santa was written through the eyes of her first child, Adalyn, now, 6. In the book, Adalyn explores the many Christmas traditions in her native Chambers County, such as the Madonna, the Carousel, and their annual Christmas Parade.

While the first book was specific to the history and culture of Chambers County, Take a Walk in My Shoes is a broader story that anyone can relate to.

With her sophomore effort, one might think Carter has the children’s author role down. But this Russell Medical Center Project Manager insists the writing and publishing process can still be challenging.

“It’s very daunting going out of your comfort zone and taking an idea and, you know, what if people don’t like it, or what if it doesn’t sell, or what if nobody cares what I have to say?” Carter said. “I’m getting out of my comfort zone. I’m getting in that yellow zone, which is not always easy, but you don’t quit you keep going and you take those chances.”

However, despite being a two-time children’s author, Carter actually points to her subjects rather than her output as her true achievement.

“Being a mom is my greatest accomplishment and so I’m trying to show my kids that you don’t have to be just one thing,” Carter said. “I can be a mom and a friend and an author and a Christian.”

Take a Walk in My Shoes is published by Mascot Books and features illustrations by Ingrid Lefebvre. The book launches on April 4 and will be available through major online retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Mascot Books. The book will also be available at retailers in the Valley area.