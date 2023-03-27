The Chambers County Sheriff’s office has put out an impassable travel advisory for commuters. All travelers, except for emergency vehicles, are asked to suspend or delay their trips through Chambers County this morning.

The advisory began at 8 a.m. this morning.

“All roads and bridges in Chambers County should be considered IMPASSABLE until further notice,” the sheriff's office said in a press release. “Members of the general public are advised that when roads and bridges become IMPASSABLE all travel should be suspended or delayed. Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice."

Additionally, Highway 50 between Lanett and Lafayette is reported to have several stretches of roadway under water. The Chambers County Sheriff’s office is asking people to seek alternative routes.