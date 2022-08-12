Chase Higgins of Opelika Police honored for establishing East Alabama Crisis Intervention Team

Opelika Police Officer Chase Higgins has received a state award for his work in establishing the East Alabama Crisis Intervention Team.

At the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) annual conference recently, Higgins was named NAMI-Alabama 2022 Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year Award for starting the local team and responding to people with mental health disorders.

“It’s nice to be recognized for that, but that represents the work and how invested all of our partners are to make that happen,” Higgins said. “Because the only reason we’ve had the progress and the only reason I’ve had any recognition is because of the work that they’re doing and the commitment that they’ve made to address this.”

Higgins, 28, a native of Beauregard, has worked as a training officer at the Opelika Police Department for almost four years and recently became the crisis intervention team coordinator for the department. Prior to joining law enforcement, he served in the Army for four years.

Higgins took charge of establishing the local crisis team with the help of Sgt. James Daniel and Officer Justin Winter.

Winter was the first OPD officer to receive CIT training in Tuscaloosa and encouraged Higgins to attend.

“We’ve had a lot of progress in a short period of time, but that’s a testament to all the people that are involved and the work that they’re doing,” Higgins said.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said the crisis intervention team is filling a need that law enforcement has had for a long time.

“Officer Higgins is a tremendously hard worker and very dedicated to what our mission is at the police department – being able to provide fantastic service to our community,” Healey said. “His efforts in this CIT team, putting that together and leading that have been invaluable.”

Healey said Higgins saw that the team would be a perfect fit for what the community needs, and he wants Opelika to lead the way for East Alabama.

“We have several officers that are CIT-certified and we spread them out through the patrol shifts,” Healey said. “They’ve responded to numerous calls where the skills and tools that they learned through CIT, they were able to put to use to resolve the situation better.”

How the team works

Higgins said a crisis intervention team was first formed in Memphis, Tenn., after an officer-involved shooting in 1987 in which police killed a young man who was suffering from mental illness.

“He had a history of mental illness that was progressively getting worse, and he wasn’t getting the treatment that he needed,” Higgins said. “And it was always law enforcement responding until it escalated to he’s an armed man pursuing law enforcement with a knife and they shot him.”

A team was created to prevent a situation like that from happening again in Memphis, and over time other agencies decided to establish local teams to improve their mental health system, services and resources.

“That’s what we want to do in East Alabama, is prevent that as best as we can through quality treatment and alternative dispositions,” Higgins said.

The team is a combination of three main partners: law enforcement, mental health providers and mental health advocates including family members and individuals who’ve suffered from mental illness.

Higgins said these three main groups come together to improve resources for people in mental health or addiction crisis and to make contacting these individuals safer for everyone involved.

Getting started

In November of 2021, the OPD started looking into forming a local crisis intervention team, and the first group of officers was sent to the Tuscaloosa Police Department for training at the beginning of 2022.

While there, officers went through a 40-hour CIT officer certification course. Afterward, Higgins said they wanted to send more OPD officers to receive the training, and the Tuscaloosa Police offered to come to Opelika to train them instead.

“It really resonated with me, and I really valued the partnership they were talking about, the relationships they were building and the channels of communication that they were opening,” Higgins said. “That took a lot of my interest and my desire, so I put a lot of effort into working on setting up what they have there, here.”

Since then, the OPD has partnered with East Alabama Mental Health Center, the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists, NAMI East Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn University Psychological Services Center and the State of Alabama CIT Coordinators office to form the local Crisis Intervention Team.

With the help of these different organizations, 15 officers from OPD have been trained and certified in crisis intervention over the past year as well as certified five CIT instructors.

Now, Opelika CIT instructors can also teach other agencies in the area.

Recently, Higgins helped establish a steering committee for the local crisis intervention team. They held their first meeting in July to look at what the local mental health response looks like now and what needs to be improved.

Helping people

The CIT program uses the Sequential Intercept Model, which details how individuals with mental and substance use disorders come into contact with and move through the criminal justice system.

When a call comes through to the OPD dispatch, based on the information provided, it will be decided if an officer needs to respond or if the call needs to be redirected to the suicide and crisis lifeline number 988.

Healey said if dispatchers receive a call involving someone with a history of some kind of mental health disorder or substance abuse, the police department will be able to send one of the CIT-certified officers who’ve had training for the situation.

“Ultimately, we want to reduce the amount of trauma that’s caused to somebody in crisis when law enforcement shows up,” Higgins said. “The way that we’re doing that is by training officers.”

During the training, officers learn what mental health illness looks like, how someone would behave, why they behave that way and how to deescalate situations.

Through the partners involved in the CIT, officers can refer individuals to a specialist they know who can further help provide what is needed for the situation. Officers will be able to offer an alternative to jail for individuals who need treatment.

“Jail is not always the answer, so if there’s some resources out there that we can use to get them where they really need to be and get them to the people that are really able to help them, then obviously that’s a better outcome for us, for citizens and for the community as a whole,” Healey said.

Higgins said the goal is to eventually expand the crisis intervention throughout the counties that East Alabama Mental Health covers, to include Russell, Chambers and Tallapoosa counties.

“We want to incorporate every single law enforcement agency in those four counties of coverage,” he said.