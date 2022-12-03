Chasing a dream: Auburn native shares her journey to Nashville’s music scene in musical “She Believed She Could”

Regan Stewart, country singer songwriter and Auburn native, stars in the musical “She Believed She Could,” which premiered in November and will show again early in March at the Woolsworth Theatre in Nashville.

“She Believed She Could” showcases the inspirational stories and songs of country music’s female artists and celebrates the passion and persistence required to pursue a musical dream.

“It’s all about female empowerment, but also just believing in a dream,” Stewart said. “I love the premise of the show.”

Including Stewart, there are six women in the show that portray their own journeys to Nashville and entering the music industry. They perform their own original songs as well as some of country’s biggest hits. The cast also includes Belles, Jillian Dawn, Kaylin Roberson, Layna and Maddie Walker.

“There’s six different girls that have moved to town to chase a dream,” Stewart said. “We all got here differently, but we’re all pursuing the dream and we all believe that we can do it.”

Stewart said this musical is meant to inspire people to chase their dreams no matter what it is and to encourage them to believe in their ability to accomplish it.

The creator and producer of the show, Todd Cassetty, is also the president and founder of Cassetty Entertainment, Song Suffragettes and Hi-Fi Fusion and has worked with a wide variety of artists including Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and countless others.

“Times have been tough for a long time for females, specifically in country music,” Cassetty said. “The most glaring metric is women, I think last year, got played on country radio about 18% as compared to male artists, which is kind of an insane statistic.”

After working with numerous female artists and recognizing this disparity, Cassetty got the idea to start the Song Suffragettes, which is a weekly all-women singer-songwriter showcase that gives female artist a place to perform.

Cassetty said five women go on stage to sing their original songs and tell the stories behind them. Since 2014, about 380 women have performed in the showcase of which 60 have gotten publishing deals and 28 have gotten record deals.

Now Cassetty is continuing to promote female artists through this theatrical production.

Auburn to Nashville

Stewart, 30, grew up in Auburn, graduated from Auburn High School and later from Mississippi State University.

Growing up she often wrote songs as a way to express her feelings. She also enjoyed performing in high school plays and show choir, but she didn’t consider pursuing music as a career until her college internship at a radio station.

“There was a country female singer songwriter who came in to do her radio tour, and she began telling her stories and why she wrote the songs she wrote and she was singing her songs,” Stewart said about Morgan Frazier. “I was interning in promotions at the time, and I was just sitting in the room and started to cry.”

Stewart described this as her “light bulb moment.” From this point on, she knew what she wanted to do.

Soon she moved to Nashville and started working towards the goal of being a musician.

“When I moved to Nashville, it was kind of like me starting fresh,” Stewart said. “I didn’t know anything really about the writing structure of songs. All I knew is I enjoyed it in my room and I wanted to learn more.”

She spent about two years learning about writing songs, going to seminars and co-writing songs with other musicians. In 2018, she appeared on the USA network singing competition “Real Country” and was asked to join Jake Owen’s team.

This year, Stewart released her first EP (extended play) titled “r,” which she described as an introduction to who she is as an artist.

“R is the first letter of my name, and it doesn’t say much but it’s like a little piece of myself,” Stewart said. “So all these songs are a part of me, but they’re not the whole thing. They don’t tell the whole story of who I am. There’s more to come.”

Around the time Stewart moved to Nashville, Cassetty founded the Song Suffragettes.

“I remember I went to one of their shows, and I was like I need to figure out how to be a part of that,” Stewart said.

A few years later, that’s exactly what she did.

She’s performed in the showcase 18 times since 2017, and Cassetty said he’s a “big Regan fan.”

Cassetty started to think of a way he could further his mission of promoting female artists and decided to create the theatrical production to showcase the talents of the Song Suffragettes as well as famous female icons.

He called Stewart and asked if she’d like to be a part of the musical he was creating “She Believed She Could,” and Stewart immediately accepted a role.

She said this experience has been an answer to her prayers.

“She has a very country, traditional country, sound, and so she was the perfect person to slot in that category because that’s what she does. Plus I love her voice and she’s phenomenally talented,” Cassetty said about Stewart.

Cassetty wanted a diverse group of singers that range from different country music styles including pop country, R&B country, traditional, redneck and Americana.

“It’s all about females in country music who have kind of paved the way, and how they believe that they can make it and they did,” Stewart said about the musical. “It’s telling their story and then telling our stories and saying we believe we can make it too.”

Stewart said she’s ready to start rehearsing for the next show in March and is also planning on releasing more original music by the summer.

“The songs are a little bit more of me and my story,” she said. “I’m excited for people to hear those songs and relate to them and hear the stories of how it affected their life too.”

Cassetty said they don’t have an exact date set for the next performance of “She Believed She Could,” but it will be updated the on website shebelievedshecould.live.