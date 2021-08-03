Check out these four sculptures that were added to downtown Opelika on Tuesday

Four sculptures from across the nation are now on display in Opelika’s downtown as a part of the Industry on Track exhibit.

The 15-month juried exhibition features sculptures and art works from artists Adam Walls, Gregory Johnson and Stacey Rathert and were selected by the Opelika Main Street Design Committee from a large number of entries from across the nation, according to a statement from Opelika Main Street.

“It’s a way to set our downtown apart from other communities, and it’s also a great way to bring in new visitors to our downtown to enjoy it,” said Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street. “In addition to that, it’s just a really cool way to expose the Opelika community to a lot of artists that they might otherwise not be able to see in person, so we saw that as a really cool idea as well.”

Walls, an artist based out of North Carolina, has two sculptures on display entitled “Nave” and “Tintinnabular,” while Georgia-based artist Johnson has his sculpture “Caryatid” on display. Rathert, a Mississippi-based artist, has her sculpture “Which Way Home?” in Opelika’s downtown as well.

