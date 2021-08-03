Check out these four sculptures that were added to downtown Opelika on Tuesday

Four sculptures from across the nation are now on display in Opelika’s downtown as a part of the Industry on Track exhibit.
The 15-month juried exhibition features sculptures and art works from artists Adam Walls, Gregory Johnson and Stacey Rathert and were selected by the Opelika Main Street Design Committee from a large number of entries from across the nation, according to a statement from Opelika Main Street.
“It’s a way to set our downtown apart from other communities, and it’s also a great way to bring in new visitors to our downtown to enjoy it,” said Ken Ward, executive director of Opelika Main Street. “In addition to that, it’s just a really cool way to expose the Opelika community to a lot of artists that they might otherwise not be able to see in person, so we saw that as a really cool idea as well.”
Walls, an artist based out of North Carolina, has two sculptures on display entitled “Nave” and “Tintinnabular,” while Georgia-based artist Johnson has his sculpture “Caryatid” on display. Rathert, a Mississippi-based artist, has her sculpture “Which Way Home?” in Opelika’s downtown as well.
The sculptures around downtown Opelika will be available for viewing from the public until November 2022, and in addition to being able to view the works, audio descriptions from each of the artists describing the inspiration behind the pieces will be available on Opelika Main Street’s website later in August, according to the statement from the organization.
Ward said Opelika Main Street had been working to provide the public with this project for about two years and hopes to carry on the tradition of displaying nationally-recognized artworks to the city’s residents in the future after this exhibit is over.
“We look forward to seeing the long-term impacts of having this art downtown,” Ward said. “I would personally love to see this become an every-year-and-a-half sort of thing. These sculptures will be up for 15 months, so we would love to explore the option of doing a second exhibition afterwards so we’re constantly bringing new artwork into downtown for people to enjoy and see.”
Funding for the exhibit was provided by grants from Auburn Bank, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Opelika City Council.