 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cheeburger Cheeburger still open for now

  • Updated
  • 0
Cheeburger Cheeburger Open

Cheeburger Cheeburger with its open sign on Tuesday afternoon

 submitted photo

Downtown Auburn burger staple, Cheeburger Cheeburger, is still open for business. Late Friday afternoon, a social media post spread rapidly around local message boards saying that Cheeburger Cheeburger’s last day of business would be Sunday, Aug. 28th.

The post went on to thank the Auburn community for its support over the past 30 years.

On Sunday, a sign on the door declared the establishment closed. 

However, as of Monday morning, the restaurant was still open. There has been no official word as to what happened or when or if it would close.

Cheeburger Cheeburger has been open in downtown Auburn since 1992.

The confusion around the burger restaurant’s status comes after a string of other closings on the Toomer's Corner side of College Street. In the past month, Tacorita, University Donut Company, Fusion and Arigato have all closed.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert