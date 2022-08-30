Cheeburger Cheeburger still open for now

Downtown Auburn burger staple, Cheeburger Cheeburger, is still open for business. Late Friday afternoon, a social media post spread rapidly around local message boards saying that Cheeburger Cheeburger’s last day of business would be Sunday, Aug. 28th.

The post went on to thank the Auburn community for its support over the past 30 years.

On Sunday, a sign on the door declared the establishment closed.

However, as of Monday morning, the restaurant was still open. There has been no official word as to what happened or when or if it would close.

Cheeburger Cheeburger has been open in downtown Auburn since 1992.

The confusion around the burger restaurant’s status comes after a string of other closings on the Toomer's Corner side of College Street. In the past month, Tacorita, University Donut Company, Fusion and Arigato have all closed.