The Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will be hosting a Master Class Chef event with renowned Chef Craig Richards.

On Aug 28, Richards will be teaching a class of 16 how to make homemade pasta, complete with a community-style dinner to close out the evening.

Tickets for the 5:30 p.m. class are $225 per person and the event includes Richards teaching guests how to roll out pasta dough, make their own pasta sauce, filling and cutting pastas. The community-style dinner will include two pans, one with cacio e pepe and another with Richards’ marinara and basil sauce, as well as serving the meal at a community dining table with paired wine.

Richards is a James Beard semifinalist and owns nationally renowned restaurant Lyla Lila in Atlanta. He brings an expertise in Italian cuisine that started when he spent five years training under Lidia Bastianich, whom Charleston Wine and Food referred to as the “first lady of Italian cuisine.”

In 2005, Richards arrived in Atlanta after accepting a position with La Tavola and helped establish it over the next six years as a restaurant known for regional Italian food. After a lengthy career at several restaurants in Atlanta, Richards started Lyla Lila in 2019 and the restaurant rose to prominence almost immediately.

Lyla Lila was featured in The New York Time 2021 Restaurant List and named a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation Award of Outstanding Wine Program. Meanwhile, Richards was named a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef-Southeast.