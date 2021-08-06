Chef of The Depot representing Auburn and the state of Alabama in national seafood competition Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They asked me what food I wanted to cook, and I said I had grown up and been all over the world spending a lot of time on the coasts, and I liked seafood,” Simpson said. “I always said that for my last meal if I was on death row, I’d order seafood.”

At The Depot, Simpson has been able to guide and push the chefs under him to better hone their craft while being able to experiment with seafood in new ways, and this year his team has been given the opportunity to test their talents.

After winning first place in the Alabama Seafood Cook-off in June, Simpson and Morgan McWaters, his chef de partie, will face off against chefs from all over the nation as a part of the 17th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Saturday.

Simpson and McWaters will be cooking and presenting the same dish that won them first place in the state competition: a poblano-wrapped, seared, yellow edge grouper with a risotto made with local Conecuh bacon, gulf shrimp and street-style corn topped with a saffron veracruz sauce.

For Simpson, the competition is not only a way for him to measure his own skills against those of other acclaimed chefs across the nation but also to represent all of the staff he has worked with and trained since starting The Depot.