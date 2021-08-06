Chef of The Depot representing Auburn and the state of Alabama in national seafood competition Saturday

As a high school student, Scott Simpson tried many different jobs before working in the kitchen of a restaurant. That's when everything clicked.
“I got a job inside of a kitchen, and I loved it. I just didn’t want to go home,” Simpson said. “I excelled there. I had a knack for it, and I started trying to get better and learn more, and I enjoyed it so much.”
By the time he was 21, Simpson was running his very own kitchen at a Hungry Hunter restaurant in California, and since then he’s worked in luxury hotels and resorts and restaurants with Michelin Stars and attended culinary school in Florence, Italy.
Today, the 58-year-old chef is the co-owner and executive chef of The Depot in downtown Auburn, and while he used to find purpose and motivation in honing his abilities as a culinary craftsman and the approval he got from those who saw his work, his focus has shifted into helping others achieve their dreams.
“Like any craftsman, there’s a great sense of satisfaction when you know you’ve done something well and other people are fully appreciative of that caliber of work,” Simpson said. “Now, I’m trying to help others blossom into their own abilities, and now I have a chance here in Auburn.”
Simpson said he first came to Auburn in 2014 as a culinary educator for The Hotel at Auburn University and decided to stay after the owners of The Hound reached out to him with the idea of starting a new restaurant.
“They asked me what food I wanted to cook, and I said I had grown up and been all over the world spending a lot of time on the coasts, and I liked seafood,” Simpson said. “I always said that for my last meal if I was on death row, I’d order seafood.”
At The Depot, Simpson has been able to guide and push the chefs under him to better hone their craft while being able to experiment with seafood in new ways, and this year his team has been given the opportunity to test their talents.
After winning first place in the Alabama Seafood Cook-off in June, Simpson and Morgan McWaters, his chef de partie, will face off against chefs from all over the nation as a part of the 17th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Saturday.
Simpson and McWaters will be cooking and presenting the same dish that won them first place in the state competition: a poblano-wrapped, seared, yellow edge grouper with a risotto made with local Conecuh bacon, gulf shrimp and street-style corn topped with a saffron veracruz sauce.
For Simpson, the competition is not only a way for him to measure his own skills against those of other acclaimed chefs across the nation but also to represent all of the staff he has worked with and trained since starting The Depot.
“[The Depot’s] goal has been to showcase the regional seafood and do it in a way that’s exciting and fresh,” Simpson said. “I think this competition falls right into that wheelhouse of what we should be doing very well. We make a fresh menu every night, and we’re creating these new things day in and day out, and the team works hard. … Everybody’s worked hard to give us the platform to be able to practice for this for the past six years now.”