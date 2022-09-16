Chef opening new restaurant in Auburn in honor of mother

Randall Baldwin grew up cooking with his mother, Nancy, in Saraland down in Mobile County. He says she was a great cook of Southern coastal cuisine, and that she influenced him to become a chef.

Now Baldwin is bringing the cuisine his mother taught him to the Plains when he opens the restaurant Vintage 2298, at 2298 E. University Drive in Auburn.

“She said, ‘You got something, go with it, take it,’" Baldwin said of his mother. "And I never looked back from there. I took it and I ran with it.”

Baldwin says Vintage will serve coastal cuisine, along with all things Alabama. The menu will change everyday, but customers can expect snapper, grouper, triggerfish, gumbo, oysters, duck, rabbit, steak and venison, among other things. Fresh produce will be grown on trellises on site.

“It’s all kinds of different Southern cuisine, but very, very approachable, in a way that is relatable to everybody in the community,” Baldwin said. “You can come here for a fancy dinner, or you can come here right off the golf course or right after the ballgame and feel comfortable.”

Baldwin said his mother taught him to cook biscuits when he was 9. They also cooked fish together.

“A lot of bream and bass and hush puppies," he said, "but also a lot of Southern dishes that were inspired by the French and the Spanish.”

Baldwin attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. After graduating, he went to work for James Beard award-winning chef, Frank Stitt, in Birmingham. In 10 years, Baldwin cooked at all three of Stitt’s restaurants, Bottega, Chez Fonfon and Highlands Bar and Grill.

From there, Baldwin served as executive chef for Dyron’s Lowcountry in Mountain Brook for 11 years. At Dyron’s, he said, he began to discover who he is as a chef.

It was a conversation with a longtime friend that turned Baldwin onto the possibility of opening a restaurant here in Auburn. Baldwin's wife, Laura, gave it her blessing and they moved to Auburn last July and began work on what would become Vintage 2298. It is Baldwin’s first self-owned restaurant.

Baldwin’s mother, who died of breast cancer on his birthday in 2004, became the inspiration for Vintage 2298. There is even a painting of her above the kitchen. Many of the restaurant’s elements are inspired by their home in Saraland as well.

“She's always been with me in the kitchen, as I've cooked,” Baldwin said. “Now she's here, looking down on this restaurant, which is awesome for me, beautiful for me and my family.”

While an exact date hasn’t been set, Vintage 2298 is expected to open in a few weeks.

“Auburn’s been so great to us here during this whole process. It's been amazing,” Baldwin said. “That means a lot to me and especially to my family that we're welcome here.”