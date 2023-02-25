The Chick-fil-A location in Opelika has been closed for remodeling, with renovations expected to take at least four months.

The store closed Thursday. The work is said to expand the parking lot and to make the drive-through and kitchen more efficient.

Meanwhile, the Auburn location on West Magnolia is preparing for more guests.

Bob McFadden, owner and operator of the Auburn Chick-fil-A said he is expecting an influx of customers to this location. To handle the surge, some Tiger Town employees will be working at the Auburn location until the remodel is complete.

“We’re excited to show them the way we run things here and to welcome all the guests coming over from Tiger Town,” said McFadden.

The Opelika location experienced a surge in customers when the downtown Auburn location closed for the construction of the 320 West Mag apartment building. The Chick-fil-A is now situated at the bottom of the building.

The Chick-Fil-A across the street from Auburn University is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Auburn Mall location is also open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.