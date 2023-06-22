The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Tiger Town reopened Thursday morning after undergoing $3 million renovations, according the business' general manager of operations.

The popular restaurant chain at 2052 Tiger Town Parkway closed in February for four months of remodeling. It now has an expanded drive-thru service, seating and parking.

“It was time for a change,” said Richard Spencer, the general manager of operations.

It's the Tiger Town location’s first remodel since 2017.

The biggest change came with doubling the drive-thru lanes. A doorway has also been added, allowing employees to move more quickly between the kitchen and customers' cars. It's similar to the doorway you can find at the Chick-fil-A in downtown Auburn on Magnolia Avenue.

A total of 26 new spaces have been added to the top of the hill directly beside the restaurant.

The dining room is now more spacious and the playground has been removed. More seating has been added, including a community table for large groups. That brings them to a total of 100 seats. The chain has also made plains to add patio seats in July. The kitchen area is now streamlined.

Around 2012, Spencer said the Chick-fil-A in Tiger Town became the chain’s top location in Alabama in terms of drive-thru numbers and sales. That's changed, but he hopes the improvements help them to reclaim that top spot.

“This is going to put us up there back in the top of the state,” Spencer said. “Being here at I-85 and Highway 280, the connector, we’ve got people traveling here, there, and everywhere."