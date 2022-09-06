Chicken Salad Chick founder opens new farm-to-table concept in Opelika

Recently, a local online message board posed a question to residents of Opelika and Auburn. “Which do you think will open first,” the poster asked. “Buc-ee’s or Botanic?”

Stacy Brown, the owner of Botanic, has given a definitive answer. Her new business opened its doors to the public on Monday.

Botanic is located on the 12 acre property on Frederic Road in Opelika at the former home of Cock of the Walk. Brown and Braswell purchased the property in January 2021 and construction began soon after.

The campus features two restaurants, a live music venue, a hydroponic greenhouse, a garden shop, a culinary market and coffee shop and a produce stand, and it will also feature art from many local artisans.

“It has been so much fun," said Brown, the founder of Chicken Salad Chick. "This is really a combination of all of my husband's passions and my passions and all of our experiences separately and together. Our team is going to make sure that everybody has a fabulous time because they're so excited to welcome people.”

Botanic was founded by Brown and her husband, King Braswell, the former owner of Blooming Colors and the Crepe Myrtle Café. In their latest project, couple has brought together their passions for food and community.

“It has just been a great canvas for all of this to unfold on, and we just keep going and it just keeps lending itself to so many wonderful possibilities,” Brown said.

Brown hopes this new venture will be a place for others to create memories of their own.

“That's really what this place is all about,” she said, “the relationships that can happen, the memories that can happen, the feelings that people will get here with the combination of nature and warm and inviting decor.”

One of the restaurants, the Grill, is now open. It’s located in the former Cock of the Walk building and is reservation only. It is connected to Botanic’s live music venue.

The greenhouse sells indoor plants and the garden shop offers retail and gardening gifts. The culinary market and coffee shop offer enough items for a full breakfast. All produce currently comes from local farmers’ markets but will soon be grown in the greenhouse on campus.

The second restaurant, called the Garden, is still under construction. An opening date has not been set yet. It will be first-come-first-served and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Both the Garden and the Grill will serve farm-to-table Southern fare.

According to Brown, the idea to build Botanic came from watching the effect that isolation and technology had on people at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just realized like everybody else that this is awful and people need people and people need nature and people need experiences,” she said. “You have to come here and experience it and experience other people to take in Botanic. People thrive and they flourish when they connect with others.”

For more information visit https://shopbotanic.com/