Chris Roberts has a busy first day as the 21st president of Auburn University

Who did Auburn University’s new president meet on his first day on the job?

Everybody.

Chris Roberts, the dean of Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, officially replaced Jay Gogue on Monday to become the university’s 21st president.

After posting a video message to the Auburn family, Roberts started the day meeting with student leadership (“some brilliant people, some brilliant minds”) from across campus.

Then he went on Zoom to speak with about 400 members of the Alabama Cooperative Extensive System (“a real gem”).

Then it was onward to greet the University Senate, the Administrative and Professional Assembly, and the Staff Council.

Next, he had lunch with Public Safety and the Fire Department (“really devoted individuals”).

He met with graduate students, and then he met with the deans.

Close to the end of the day, he sat in his roomy new office near a yet-to-be filled bookshelf and declared it all “amazing,” a word he uses a lot.

“It’s been an amazing day,” he said, “and it’s just reinforced to me what I already knew about Auburn and the things that have caused me to love this place.”

In February, when he was picked to succeed Gogue, Roberts called becoming president of Auburn University his “dream job.” When asked on Monday whether he would have considered leaving to become a university president elsewhere, Roberts said, “I’m fortunate that I never had to think about that.”

“Auburn University and the City of Auburn and the City of Opelika really enjoy an amazing relationship, a symbiotic relationship – other institutions would be envious of the degree of that relationship,” Roberts said. “It’s something that I value having lived here for almost 29 years here in Auburn; it’s something I’m going to nurture and cultivate very carefully.”

Even the students recognize this relationship between university and community, Roberts said.

“Sometimes when our students are talking about what they like about Auburn, it’s indistinguishable what they mean in terms of what they like about living in the City of Auburn and the university, and I like that it’s one and the same.”

On campus

Roberts said that he and his wife, Tracy, will soon be moving into the president’s mansion and following the example that Gogue and his wife Susie set there.

“The Gogues were amazing ambassadors to the university and generous in opening their home to the campus,” Roberts said. “…I hope to continue that tradition of some great events where we can use our home to let people know we appreciate them.”

He said living on campus will allow him to continue doing what he’s always done.

“I love walking across campus, stopping students, asking them what they’re working on, where they’re from, what they intend to do next,” Roberts said, “so I don’t intend to stop doing that.”

Monday morning, while leaving the meeting with student leaders, two other students stopped him, “probably trying to figure out what some guy’s doing in a dark blue suit in the middle of the summer on the concourse.”

“I told them it was my first day as president,” he said.

They were students in Research Experiences for Undergraduates, a 10-week program. Roberts told them to stop by his office when they finished their projects and give him a full report.

The four words

As an undergraduate at the University of Missouri, Roberts was a Pell Grant student concerned about being able to afford college and remain there long enough to get a degree.

While in school, he helped support himself by playing guitar in coffee shops, a skill he’d acquired as the son of a music store owner, and working the midnight shift in the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Missouri Hospital.

Today, he wants Auburn students to learn outside the classroom as much as inside it.

“It’s not about academic content,” Roberts said. “It’s about academic content coupled with a rich set of experiences we can provide our students inside the classroom and outside the classroom to allow them to grow and begin to reach their full potential, but to have the confidence that throughout their lives and their careers they can reach their full potential, and to strive for that.”

In his morning video message, Roberts mentioned ensuring that Auburn University is accessible and affordable to promising students.

He points out that Auburn University has “more Alabamians enrolled here than any other university,” and that the Auburn Board of Trustees wants at least 60% of the freshman class to be Alabama residents.

“The one thing I do lose sleep over is – while I’m simultaneously thrilled that we’ve developed such brand and reputation and academic prowess that we have record applications for a limited number of opportunities on campus – balancing that against our mission and responsibility to make sure that we provide access and for that to be affordable to people where this would be a life-changing opportunity for them and their families.

“Balancing those two things is a very important set of conversations we will continue to have on campus, and I look forward to being in the middle of it.”

Roberts says he finds himself coming back to these four words over and over again: “Welcomed, valued, respected and engaged.”

As dean of the engineering college, he said, he learned the same thing just about every day: “People don’t do what they don’t want to do, but they do amazing things when they’re motivated.”

Which brings him back to those four words.

“If we can accomplish those four things,” he says, “we can do big things at Auburn.”