Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to downtown Opelika on Friday

Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to Opelika on Friday this year. The annual event will offer ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday season while shopping retailers and restaurants in the downtown area. The event is put on by Opelika Main Street.

Santa Claus plans to make a special visit to Christmas in a Railroad Town for the kids this year and will be ready for photo opportunities as well. There will also be plenty of activities including a petting zoo, a train, Christmas movies on the square, food trucks, crafts with the Junior League of Lee County, as well as live music and entertainment.

“It's a lot of things that will be going on,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Melisa Munford-McCurdy. “We have the different photo booths and then all the kids get to take their pictures with Santa. It's just a lot of fun, a lot of people out just enjoying the night in the downtown of Opelika.”

Downtown restaurants and breweries will be open during the event. Retailers will also be open with extended hours for any Christmas purchases that might bring out the jolly in a loved one.

“All our downtown staple restaurants will be open and all of our stores will be open late that night,” Munford-McCurdy said. “It's going to be a big family fun event downtown and we are looking forward to having everybody down there.”

In addition to the events in downtown, there will also be a hayride available to tour the Victorian Front Porch Christmas in Opelika's north side historic district. Homes in the area are decorated with life size Santas, angels, toys, carousel horses and Christmas-themed figures. The tour has been featured in both Better Homes and Gardens and Southern Living and has been voted as one of the southeast's top-rated tourism events.

Christmas in a Railroad Town and the Victorian Front Porch Tour are free of charge. Christmas in a Railroad Town will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday night. Activities such as the petting zoo and train ride will charge a small fee.

The Victorian Front Porch Tour will have driving tours Dec. 9-13 from 5-9 pm. There will also be a bicycle tour on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 am. Carriage tours are available Dec. 11–13.

For more information on Christmas in a Railroad Town, click here.

For more information on the Victorian Front Porch Tour, click here.