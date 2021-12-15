Christmas lights map: Here’s where to see decorations in the Auburn-Opelika area this holiday season

For many people, driving around to look at Christmas lights has become a holiday tradition.
It’s time to hop in the car with friends and family, turn up the Christmas music and cruise around the neighborhoods to enjoy holiday lights and decorations.
If you want to see some great lights this year and are wondering where you should go, we’ve got you covered.
There are lots of homes in the area decorated for Christmas this year and it may be hard to see them all.
Based on community feedback here is a list of streets and neighborhoods with lots of lights below.
Also, check out the map with destination spots here.
Auburn
- 2078 Autumn Ridge Way: lights synchronized to music, tune your radio to 98.1 FM.
- The Preserve off FarmVille Road
- Asheton Park & Asheton Lakes subdivision: Asheton Lane, Hillton Court, Watercrest Drive, Merimont Boulevard, Heritage Ridge Lane and Monticello Court
- Auburn University Club: Yarborough Farms Boulevard and Falls Crest Drive
- West Richland Circle
- The Cotswold subdivision: Heywood Street
- Richland Road
- Lundy Chase
- Deer Run Road: several houses with big lights, one with a front yard completely covered and has music playing.
- Solamere Subdivision
- Alan Avenue: look for a house full of lights and reindeer on the roof.
- East University Drive: 1212 East University Drive has lots of inflatables and lights.
- Elkins Drive: house on 1154 Elkins Drive has music playing and a yard full of lights even on top off the roof.
- Terrace Acres Drive
- Briarwood Avenue
- East Lake Estates: lots of streets in this neighborhood with lights including Danbury, Nottingham and Bentley Court.
- Moores Mill Road: houses and neighborhoods along this road including Moores Mill Country Club, Grove Hill Road and Fairway Drive.
- East Lake Subdivision: several houses in the neighborhood with great lights including East Lake Boulevard, Glendale Court, Alex Avenue and Livvy Lane.
Opelika
- 2500 Ridge Road: entire front yard is fully decorated with Christmas blow ups.
- Corner of North Uniroyal road and Beauford Drive
- Alpha Street: almost every house on the street has lights.
- 906 Lake Condy Road: front yard is full of blow ups and lights even on top of the roof.
- Rocky Brook Road: several good houses and neighborhoods along this road.
- Camelot Way: almost every house in the subdivision was decorated with lots of lights.
- Oak Bowery Road at the intersection of Veterans Parkway
- North Tenth Street: one house fully decorated with lights and has music playing.
Valley
- Cleveland Road: five houses are synced to music, listen in on 107.9. This is the last year the show will run.
- 6304 26th Ave. two houses off highway 29
Beauregard
- Directions to see several homes with lights and displays: from Opelika travel down highway 51 to Dollar General, turn on Lee Road 400 to see a large display on the left, then turn left on Lee Road 166 to Providence Baptist Church which has a huge Christmas tree