Christmas lights map: Here’s where to see decorations in the Auburn-Opelika area this holiday season

For many people, driving around to look at Christmas lights has become a holiday tradition.

It’s time to hop in the car with friends and family, turn up the Christmas music and cruise around the neighborhoods to enjoy holiday lights and decorations.

If you want to see some great lights this year and are wondering where you should go, we’ve got you covered.

There are lots of homes in the area decorated for Christmas this year and it may be hard to see them all.

Based on community feedback here is a list of streets and neighborhoods with lots of lights below.

Also, check out the map with destination spots here.

Auburn