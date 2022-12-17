Christmas Tree Project helps provide baby needs for local women's clinic

Each Christmas season, an army of small Christmas trees appear in local businesses across the Opelika-Auburn area. Each one is adorned with white paper ornaments trimmed in eye-catching gold. Each ornament also has a single specific baby-related item listed on it.

The ornaments are part of the Christmas Tree Project, and it’s a way for area residents to help provide for both expecting and new parents who are in need this Christmas season. The Christmas Tree Project is a yearly collection drive put on by the Women’s Hope Medical Clinic in Auburn to help fill their baby boutique with items that parents would need for their infants.

“Every year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, we put three-foot trees out there throughout the community, anybody that will take a tree,” said Daria Monroe, executive director at Women’s Hope Medical Clinic. “People come in, they pick that ornament up and they go out and buy the item, bring it to us and it helps us stock the Baby Boutique.”

The Christmas trees can be found in locations all around town, with churches, restaurants, shops, and schools all taking part. Auburn High School, the Chick-fil-a locations in Tiger Town and Auburn Mall, Ross House Coffee, The Irritable Bao, Swanson’s Diamond Center, Park Way Baptist, and Greater Peace Baptist are just a few of the locations where the Christmas Tree Project is set up this year.

The white and gold ornaments displayed on the trees list a variety of baby needs. Some mention baby bouncers. Others mention crib sheets for boys or girls. Others mention hooded towels, among many other needs. All are items that Women’s Hope Clinic uses to help expecting and new parents provide for their babies.

“You’ll see the trees probably now that that I’ve mentioned them. We’ve got like probably 50 some places in town,” Monroe said. “It’s been going on for many years to the point that many other places now are starting to replicate what we do.”

The giving isn’t just limited to the ornaments though. Monroe said that some people will reach out to Women’s Hope with the intent of further helping families.

“People will anonymously adopt a family here,” she said. “Somebody reached out to me recently and said, ‘We want someone who is a single mom who was really struggling.’ And they sent a nice sum of money for us to then sit with her, counsel her, find out what is it that you really need, like, is it help with rent this month? Is it toys for the babies?”

Monroe added: “As great as a person can imagine, there are that many ways people can support what we do.”

The Women’s Hope Clinic opened in Lee County in 1983 as Save a Life, a counseling center for pregnant teenagers and college students. Over the years, the clinic has continued to grow and offer more care options for expecting parents. They offer free pregnancy tests, medical care with licensed nurses and doctors, ultrasounds, counseling, and classes for both mothers and fathers. All services are free of charge.

“We never have charged for anything and never will,” Monroe said. The non-profit is funded completely by donations.

“We truly want to do the hand up, so, when they come here, they’re learning how to take care of their bodies, how to be in a good relationship, budgeting, how to interview for a job,” Monroe said. “There’s no way that they can see anything bad because all we do is support mom, baby family, and that’s all we do.”

A full list of Christmas Tree Project locations can be found on the Women’s Hope Medical Center Facebook page.

All Christmas Tree Project Donations can be dropped off at the Hope Family center at 820 Stage Road in Auburn.

For more information on Women’s Hope visit womenshope.org.