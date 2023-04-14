After nearly a year in office, Christopher Roberts was installed as president of Auburn University Thursday afternoon at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center.

Roberts hit the ground running as the 21st president of Auburn University in May, following the exit of Jay Gogue. Thursday’s installation ceremony was a part of a long-standing academic tradition.

“For me, today’s ceremony is not about the presidency.” Roberts said in his speech. “Its about the university. It represents an opportunity to recognize our culture of excellence and the impact that we intend to have on the world.”

The installation was officiated by Gov. Kay Ivey and Bob Dumas, the president pro tem of the Auburn Board of Trustees. Ivey is the president of the Auburn Board of Trustees. They both presented him with the university president’s medallion.

Ivey said the medallion was first presented to former Auburn President Harry Philpott 57 years ago. Philpott was president of Auburn from 1965 to 1980. Roberts has been with the university since 1994. He served as Dean of Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering from 2012 to 2022.

When he read the Auburn creed during his first day on campus, he knew then he was where he wanted to be in his career.

Ivey, a 1967 graduate of Auburn, said it was “indeed a good day for our beloved Auburn University.” Ivey added there was no one better for the job than Roberts.

“There are three characteristics a leader must have — character, competence, commitment,” Ivey said about Roberts. “Chris no doubt has all three, and I am confident that he will take this university that we all love to even greater heights.”

Dumas, a 1976 Auburn graduate, said they have only gathered a handful of times to install a AU president.

“Today is important to our university, because its an extraordinary opportunity to symbolically transition the leadership of our institution to an individual that represents the very values and ideals that we all collectively share,” Dumas said.

Additionally, Roberts took the time to outline Auburn’s next strategic plan. He introduced three pillars that he plans for the university to focus on in the coming years. The first is for Auburn to be known for creating the best student-centered experiences in the nation. The second is elevating Auburn University’s impact through research extension and outreach. The third is a commitment to a culture of excellence.

Roberts also stated his goal over the next few years is to double the university’s research enterprise.