The Cities of Opelika and Auburn were both big winners at this year’s Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Conference. The annual conference was held at Orange Beach this past Jan 29-31. It was the conference’s 80th anniversary.

The Opelika Parks and Recreation department took two awards home from the conference this year:

Opelika Parks and Recreation was named Agency of the Year

Champions Academy was named Innovative Program of the Year

Laura Leigh Chesser, Public Relations Coordinator at Opelika Parks and Rec, said winning Recreation of the year was really exciting for Opelika.

“That award looks at your entire department,” she said. “And to be recognized as the 2023 agency of the year really meant a lot to us.”

Regarding the Innovative Program of the Year, Chesser said: “We’re really excited to win that award. We’re really proud of Champion’s Academy and we’re glad that the awards committee in ARPA recognized that as well.”

The Alabama Recreation and Parks Association also named Chesser as its president for 2023. She said the position was very much a service role.

“I look forward to not only serving my city and representing my city, I look forward to serving the entire state in parks and recreation, supporting other municipalities and all of their endeavors,” Chesser said.

Auburn Parks and Recreation won the 2022 Facility of the Year for the Town Creek Inclusive Playground. According to the city, the Facility of the Year award is given to a park or facility that “embraces ingenuity, accessible design, and creativity.”

The award was accepted on behalf of the Auburn parks and recreation department by Elizabeth Kaufman, Therapeutic Programs Coordinator for the City of Auburn.

Kaufman, as well as Auburn Parks and Recs project manager Kevin Kelly, and Patrick Slaughter of the city engineering department, were all involved in creating the park.

According to Ann Bergman, public relations specialist for Auburn parks and recs, the playground won the facility of the year award because of its focus on inclusion.

“It’s a very inviting, accessible playground that’s got something for practically every age, every ability,” Bergman said. “People with and without disabilities being able to play side by side is just really the goal, and that’s a national goal for Parks and Rec across the country. And so, I think the inclusion was one of the huge things.”