Citizens prepare to fight proposed granite quarry

Citizens opposed to a proposed granite quarry near Beulah will sound off to the Lee County Commission Monday night.
CreekWood Resources has applied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for an air emissions permit to operate a quarry on U.S. 29 North near Beans Mill, a few miles west of Beulah in an unincorporated part of Lee County. The permit stated that the company would crush, screen and stockpile granite there “for construction aggregate.”
The company applied for state permits to open a granite quarry near Opelika in early 2020, only to be rebuffed by city officials and local citizens.
CreekWood stated in the ADEM permit application for the new site that emissions “will be controlled using wet suppression. Water will be primarily sourced/recycled from on-site stormwater management basins and a quarry sump. Although not anticipated, should the water supply used for wet suppression be interrupted and temporarily unavailable, the crushing plant would shut down until the water source was again available.”
Tara Brumfield, Danielle Ritch and Lynne Abernathy are on the commission's agenda to speak up about the new Creekwood bid. Brumfield reached out to commissioners last fall and to fight the Beulah bid, with Ward 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand pledging his "210 percent" for the citizens' efforts. His colleagues on the commission also expressed support for the citizens' campaign.
The Creekwood permit application can be read at http://app.adem.alabama.gov/eFile/Results.aspx?MasterID=54718.
Efforts by citizens organizing against the new proposal can be followed at www.facebook.com/protectbeulah.
In other business, the commissioners will consider a contract with the Foresite Group for additional work at the parks in Beauregard and Beulah, including concession and restroom facilities.
The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. in their chambers in the Lee County Courthouse in downtown Opelika.