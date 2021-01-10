Citizens prepare to fight proposed granite quarry

Citizens opposed to a proposed granite quarry near Beulah will sound off to the Lee County Commission Monday night.

CreekWood Resources has applied to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for an air emissions permit to operate a quarry on U.S. 29 North near Beans Mill, a few miles west of Beulah in an unincorporated part of Lee County. The permit stated that the company would crush, screen and stockpile granite there “for construction aggregate.”

The company applied for state permits to open a granite quarry near Opelika in early 2020, only to be rebuffed by city officials and local citizens.

CreekWood stated in the ADEM permit application for the new site that emissions “will be controlled using wet suppression. Water will be primarily sourced/recycled from on-site stormwater management basins and a quarry sump. Although not anticipated, should the water supply used for wet suppression be interrupted and temporarily unavailable, the crushing plant would shut down until the water source was again available.”