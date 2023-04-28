The City of Opelika launched a new podcast on Thursday that gives the community the behind the scenes of upcoming projects and events within its departments.

"That Tracks" podcast is meant to be convenient, engaging and build a personal relationship between residents and Opelika employees. Residents will hear department heads, employees and residents discuss the new senior center, Opelika City Schools, court, city projects, home safety and several other topics.

“We are thrilled to share this new means of communications with our citizens,” said Leigh Krehling, the City's community relations officer. “We have a number of ways we reach people where they are. Podcasts are extremely popular right now. Everyone has a cell phone, so the podcast is one more way to disseminate information.”

The podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple podcast app, and Google play. It will also be housed on the City's website and through the Podbean app.

The first episode, “Talking Trash,” is hosted by Krehling and Caitlin Allen. It focuses on litter, garbage, recycling and Opelika Environmental Services Operations. Krehling and Allen interviews Mayor Gary Fuller, Director of OES Terry White and Lead Swing Driver Beverly Eason.

City Administrator Joey Motley said that after discussing the idea of a podcast, Leigh and Caitlin jumped on the idea and took off running.

"We want to provide the best and most convenient channels of communications so that people will understand what our various departments do,” Motley said.

Anyone with a podcast idea or question can email Leigh Krehling at lkrehling@opelika-al.gov.