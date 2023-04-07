The City of Auburn has announced that Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt has been postponed to Sunday due to rainy weather in the forecast. Those who have registered for the event will receive an email with the new egg hunt times for each age group.

The 43rd annual Easter Egg Hunt will still be held at Keisel Park and will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. In addition to the egg hunt, there will be face painting, balloon animals, inflatables as well as pictures with the Easter Bunny.

According to the city, thousands of eggs filled with candy and toys will be hidden throughout Keisel Park. Participants who find a grand prize egg will win a prize basket containing gift cards, toys, and Easter goodies. Registrants will receive an email with a map of the hunting grounds prior to the event.

The young egg hunters will be broken up into age groups with each group starting at a different time. Each child will receive a wristband indicating their age group.

While, the event is free to the public, pre-registration is required. Walk-ups will not be accepted.

To register for the Easter Egg Hunt, visit auburnalabama.org/easter-egg-hunt.