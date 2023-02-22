The City of Auburn plans to host its annual Arbor Day celebration with a sapling giveaway this Saturday.

Members of the Auburn Tree Commission are set distribute free trees to the public from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Tree giveaway locations include Kroger on Dean Road, Publix at Moore’s Mill, and Publix at Cary Creek.

Arbor Day is celebrated at different points in the calendar in different places with different climates and planting seasons, and the state of Alabama celebrates Arbor Week in the last week of February.

“What we use it for is an opportunity to give away trees so people have more trees, but also just to think about the importance of trees in our community,” said City of Auburn urban forestry specialist Anne Randle.

The tree commission will have a variety of trees to hand out on Saturday. Eastern Redbud and White Oak bare roots seedlings, potted hophornbeam, fringetree, and tulip poplar trees will be available free of charge for the public.

“If you are looking to plant a tree, we’ve got something that will cover you,” Randle said. “Some are better for shade, some are better for full sun. Some are going to be big, tall overstory trees, some are going to be smaller flowering trees. No matter what you’re looking for, one of those locations will have a tree that you need.”

Randle encourages residents to come early, however, as she says free tree supplies often run out quickly.

“If you need a tree there’s not a limit to how many you can take,” Randle said. “We just want folks who will plant them to get them, so come early. Go to a location closest to you and be ready to take home some trees.”

The City of Auburn has been recognized by the National Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City USA for the past 39 years. The designation came with the city budgeting, planning for, and protecting its tree canopy as well as holding its annual Arbor Day celebration.

The city has also received the Tree City USA Growth Award for four consecutive years.

“We’re a heavily forested area,” Randle said. “We don’t want folks to take that for granted because we have to protect our trees if we want to keep them.”

Arbor Day first began in Nebraska in 1872 when newspaper editor J. Sterling Morton proposed a tree planting holiday. The celebration date was set for April 10 of that year. According to the Arbor Day Foundation, more than 1 million trees were estimated to have been planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day.

Today, all 50 states as well as countries across the world celebrate the day. National Arbor Day is typically set for the last Friday in April. This year the national holiday will be Saturday April 28.

“The best time to plant trees in Nebraska is in April because everything is still dormant, it hasn’t gotten hot yet,” Randle said. “Alabama celebrates the end of February because that’s a much better time to plant trees than April. So, we want to plant when it’s still cool outside. The trees are still dormant, it’s not so hot and so dry.”