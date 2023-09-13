The City of Auburn is working to resolve a phone connection issue on Wednesday afternoon that seems to only impact AT&T voice customers.
Currently customers have been experiencing difficulties connecting to City of Auburn offices and facilities, according to the city's website.
They noted that 911 services are not affected by this issue.
Sarah Robinson
Editor
