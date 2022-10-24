City of Auburn's forestry specialist turns focus on invasive species beyond kudzu

When someone thinks of an invasive plant here in the south, typically the first thing that comes to mind is kudzu. But this East Asia native, notorious for its foot-a-day growth over anything that doesn’t move, is hardly the only invasive species that Alabamian’s need to contend with. It just happens to be the oldest and most notable.

Kudzu was introduced to the American south in the early 1930s to help with soil erosion. However, its staggering growth meant the plant got out of control quickly. Just 20 years later, in the 1950s, the species that’s been called “the vine that ate the South” was declared a nuisance. According to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, kudzu is now estimated to cover a quarter million acres in Alabama alone.

It’s a lesson in good intentions gone awry. But nearly a century after Kudzu was introduced to southern farmlands, it’s a lesson we are still learning.

Anne Randle, the urban forestry specialist with the City of Auburn, sees the issues with kudzu happening again, but now with other invasive plant species.

“Kudzu is something that’s been here for 100 years, and it’s never going to go away,” Randle said. “What I think is a greater, more pressing issue are the new invasives that we’re bringing in and the invasives that we continue to plant.”

These plants might not be obvious at first. Bradford Pears are one example. China Elm, Chinese Privet, and Wisteria are others. All are readily available at lawn and garden stores each spring.

“Bradford Pear Tree or a Chinese Elm, those are things you can still buy at the store. People plant them every day,” Randle said. “We really need to make people aware of which plants they can still go buy at Lowe’s or Home Depot that really don’t belong in their yard because the more we’re planting, the greater the problem we create.”

According to Randle, Bradford Pears, also known as Callery Pears, have started causing issues as they’ve begun reproducing in the wild. They are native to Southeast Asia, reproduce very quickly, and form dense thickets as they grow. These trees then become difficult to manage and displace other plants and native wildlife.

“It makes this break in the chain of how everything works,” Randle said. “And when you get that break in how your ecosystem is supposed to function, everything starts to fall apart from that point.”

Chinese Elm, like Bradford Pears, might not be well known as an invasive, but Randle says it still causes issues.

“Thinking about invasive trees, Chinese Elm is a particularly problematic one that still gets sold still gets planted,” she said. “It only recently got listed as invasive.”

Randle also points to decorative plants that can cause major headaches over time.

“Wisteria is another one that still gets sold, still gets planted,” she said. “Been around for a really long time. Beautiful ornamental plant, but there’s no way to control it. If you got it, you’re going to be spreading it.”

For anyone who has contended with the spread of these plants over the spring and summer, now is the perfect time of year to get rid of them.

“If you go out in the fall, that’s really the good time to start whacking stuff out, spraying it,” Randle said. “Plants are pulling resources back in from their leaves and limbs and sending it down to the root system as they go into dormancy for the winter. What that means is if you spray herbicide, it’s going down to the roots whereas if you do it in spring you’ve got all that flush of new green growth.”

Mostly though, Randle says she just wants people to be more careful about what they buy.

“It’s really just a good idea to stick with your native plants because, you know, they’re not going to be a problem,” Randle said. “Whereas when you bring something in, it might take 20 years before we discover it’s a real big issue.”

As a way to help teach people about the problems these plants can cause, the city of Auburn is hosting two Invasive Plant Removal Days: one was held on Oct. 22 and one on Nov. 5. Both will be held at the Charlotte and Curtis Ward Bike Trail adjacent to Shell Toomer Parkway

Volunteers will work alongside the city to make an impact on local ecology.

“We have experts there with every group of people so that you’re getting that one-on-one education as you go through and do the work,” Randle said.

There are no physical requirements to volunteer and kids and families are welcome. Randle asks that people wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. Volunteers can bring their own tools. Refreshments, water and extra tools will be available as well. Work will take place between 8 a.m. and noon.