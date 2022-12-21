City of Opelika approves speed limit reductions to portions of Waverly Parkway and Hamilton Road

Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting, the council approved speed limit changes for two roads in Opelika, which are now in effect.

The City of Opelika has reduced the speed limit from 45 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour on Waverly Parkway between White Road and Veterans Parkway and also on Hamilton Road between Heritage Drive and Interstate Drive.

After the engineering department for the city reviewed the speed limit recommendations, the council agreed that the changes are reasonable and “will promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Opelika,” according to the resolution.

Ward 4 Councilman and Council President Eddie Smith said this was a necessary change, and he was surprised these changes weren’t made earlier.

“It was citizen driven. The people that lived on the street asked for consideration on what they thought was excessive driving speeds,” Smith said. “They asked for consideration for the change.”

Smith said lowering the speed limit on these two roads will decrease car accidents and lower the chances of injuries if an accident does occur.

In other business the council:

Approved a resolution that will allow Car Tech, a manufacturing company that produces automotive parts, to expand and add 15 new jobs. Car Tech will be investing $18.3 million to build and expand their current facility by 85,800 square feet for warehouse and production space and additional manufacturing equipment.

Approved a resolution that will allow HL Mando America Corporation, a manufacturing company that produces brake calipers and suspension systems, to upgrade their current facility and create 26 new jobs. HL Mando will be investing $11.1 million.

Approved a lease agreement with Auburn University for a portion of the Indian Pines Golf Course property to allow Auburn University Regional Airport to expend the runway.

Appointed Patricia A. “Patsy” Jones to the Opelika Utilities Board.

Appointed Jamie Lowe to the Lee Russell Council of Governments MPO Citizen Advisory Committee.

Reappointed Ken Ridley to the Lee Russell Council of Governments MPO Citizen Advisory Committee.