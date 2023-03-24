Tuesday night at the Opelika City Council meeting, Mayor Gary Fuller presented a proclamation honoring Odalys Silvera for serving families in the community through the non-profit organization Esperanza House, which she established in 2015.

“The City of Opelika recognizes people and organizations in our community who provide high-quality, locally responsive programs for making our community better places to live and work, particularly for low-and moderate income peoples,” Fuller read from the proclamation.

Fuller said Silvera’s impact on the community is immeasurable and recognized her “for her dedication and service to bettering the lives of Hispanic families in our community.”

“It’s a blessing to be recognized…,” Silvera said. “I just want to thank the community for the support. I always say that Esperanza House is not something that is mine. This is the Lord’s.”

Silvera, originally from Cuba, said after moving to the Auburn-Opelika area about 11 years ago she saw a need in the community to help improve the quality of life for Hispanic children and families as well as to lead people to a relationship with Jesus Christ.

Esperanza House has a goal to develop and implement programs that meet the needs of low-income, Hispanic families and their children with a focus on youth development, childcare, physical and mental health, education and advocacy.

The organization serves local families by tutoring students, educating families, providing childcare, providing Bible studies and connecting them to resources.

“Our main goal is to present the love of Jesus Christ and at the same time help them to be able to go to college,” Silvera said.

Esperanza House works to help students received scholarships to college. In 2021, 5 out of 7 graduates went to college on full scholarships, and this year, 3 out of 5 graduates will be going to higher education.

Silvera said their goal is to help break the cycle these families have been in and help kids become the first generation in their family to attend college.

When Esperanza House was established, Silvera said they started with 7 children and now they serve 278 kids including newborns up to 18 year olds. These children come from 6 different countries, with the majority being from Guatemala and El Salvador, according to the website.

The organization also serves 90 families in the Auburn-Opelika area and 125 adults that participate with their families in programs with Esperanza House.

On April 1 at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., Esperanza House is planning to host an Easter egg hunt in Opelika at Miles Thomas Field across from Municipal “Monkey” Park. Besides food and games, there will also be local healthcare providers onsite to provide health screenings, education, vaccines and to connect people to resources in the community.

To find out how to support Esperanza House, visit the website esperanzahouse.org/donate or email esperanzahouse01@gmail.com.