The City of Opelika is naming a newly constructed street within the Opelika Northeast Industrial Park in honor of Patsy Boyd Parker, an Opelika native said to have done much to serve her community.

At the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the council passed a resolution to name the roadway Patsy Boyd Parker Drive. This street is perpendicular to Northpark Drive and north of the intersection of Northpark Drive and Andrews Road.

“It is custom of the Opelika City Council to pay tribute to the citizens of Opelika whose lifework and civic endeavors serve to enhance the quality of life in our community,” the city’s resolution stated. “The Opelika City Council sees fit to honor Patsy Boyd Parker who has made the lives of our fellow Opelikians better and brought honor and respect to this community.”

Parker was asked to attend the meeting Tuesday night, but had no idea what the city had planned.

“They all kept it a secret, the whole city kept it,” Parker said with a smile on her face.

When the mayor announced the name of the new street, Parker was beyond surprised and said she felt “just like a million dollars.” Those attending to meeting gave her a standing ovation, cheering and clapping for her.

“You’ll find no greater citizen and person in Opelika than Patsy Boyd Parker,” said Opelika City Schools Superintendent Farrell Seymore. “She is a person who is a unifier, a leader and committed to everyone’s excellence in the city school system.”

Seymore said he’s thankful to the City Council and Mayor Gary Fuller for recognizing her in this way.

“It’s well deserved,” he said. “For the many lives that she’s affected throughout her career – children, families, adults – she’s left her mark in the most positive way in our community, and we’re grateful for it.”

Parker said she’s proud to have been part of the lives of all her students and she’s thankful for the city council for caring about her enough to name a street after her.

Parker grew up in Opelika and graduated from J.W. Darden High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Alabama State University in 1961 where she was named Valedictorian of her class. Then she earned a Master of Education degree from Auburn University in 1970.

During college, Parker met William (Bill) A. Parker, and in 1957 they got married. The couple was married for 65 years before Bill passed away.

They had two children, Nancy Parker Boyd and William A. Parker Jr., and eight grandchildren.

Parker began her teaching career at Jeter School in Opelika and later became the first Black counselor of Opelika High School, according to the resolution.

The City’s statement said Parker, “was a positive figure in the lives of thousands of students, was a tireless advocate for all children and made a huge difference throughout her long career as an educator.”

Parker also served on numerous boards including the Board of Trustees of Alabama State University for 28 years, the Opelika City Board of Education for almost 19 years and the Opelika Industrial Development Authority for 25 years.

She became the first female chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Alabama State University. In 2008, she was awarded the Doctorate of Humane Letters by the university, and at her 50th class reunion in 2010, she was presented the University’s first Trustee Emeritus designation, according to the resolution.

On the Opelika City Board of Education, Parker served as chairperson from 2017 to 2020.

While on the Opelika Industrial Development Authority (formerly the Industrial Development Board of the City of Opelika), the City said Parker provided valuable guidance on challenging projects for over two decades, including the development of the Opelika Northeast Industrial Park.

“Patsy has been a true asset to society and to the citizens of the State of Alabama and her local community,” the city’s resolution stated. “Rare indeed is the impressive dedication shown by an individual for the benefit of others which Patsy has displayed throughout her life.”

Mayor Gary Fuller and the Public Works Director will place the appropriate signage along the roadway marking it officially as Patsy Boyd Parker Drive.