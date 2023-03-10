On Monday, the City of Opelika launched a new public records management system to improve efficiency and consistency in responding to public records requests.

The new software, called NextRequest, will allow the public to submit requests directly to the City of Opelika through a public portal, the release from the city said.

“Requests and documents can be published to the public so people may be able to find what they need without submitting a request,” Opelika City Clerk Russell Jones said in the release. “We are excited about the improved constituent service and transparency that this portal will bring to our community.”

Starting now, the public can begin making requests through the following portal at cityofopelikaal.nextrequest.com. To learn how to use the portal and access records visit Requester Resources—Help Center (nextrequest.com).

Any public records request made prior to March 6, 2023, do not need to be resubmitted. Those requests will still be processed, the release said.

Questions about the new system can be directed to Russell Jones, City Clerk, 334-705-5110 or rjones@opelika-al.gov.