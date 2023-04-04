The City of Opelika has deemed April 3–7 as Character Week. Members of the Character Council will be passing out stickers and other promotions items around town.

Tom Tippett, a member of the Character Council, said this is the first time the city has had a week dedicated like this. Throughout the week, they’ll be emphasizing character by advertising it in newspapers, on radio stations and on billboards.

Several years ago former mayor Barbara Patton took a trip to Oklahoma City where there was an organization that was encouraging cities to become cities of character, Tippett said.

In 2007, the Opelika City Council passed a resolution to become a city of character, and the Character Council was formed under the umbrella of the Envision Opelika Foundation.

The goal was to create a city with racial harmony that enhances all aspects of life. They also decided to select a character word a month, which is published around town in various places including Opelika City Schools, the Opelika Police Department, at city council meetings and more.

Tippett said it’s difficult to measure if promoting character throughout the city has made any improvements or benefits to the community, but he believes it’s still important to do.

The Character Council is a branch of the Envision Opelika Foundation, which was established in 2003 with a goal to improve the quality of life for all residents of the community through the citizens, organizations and community partners.

During the first 14 years of the foundation, Envision worked on notable projects including the construction of the Opelika Sportsplex, Miracle Field for handicapped children and making use of an empty building as the Southside Center for the Arts.

The foundation was also involved in supporting Creekline Trails, Circles Opelika, Worthy2, Opelika’s first class pre-k academy and many other developments in recreation, arts and entertainment, education, and family and youth development.